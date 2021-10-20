The lead up to fall break involved much action for Nebraska athletics. With a total of 14 events throughout the week, freshmen athletes remained an important part of proceedings.
Whether it was on a field, court or running course, each freshman in this week’s feature brought much-needed energy to their respective programs.
This week’s freshman athlete of the week is soccer forward Sarah Weber.
The Nebraska soccer team competed in its final two home matches of the season. Those two matches included Big Ten showdowns against Iowa and Wisconsin. Overall, the Huskers finished 1-1 across the week, falling to Iowa 4-3 and defeating Wisconsin 1-0 on Senior Day.
Weber played a big part in both matches for Nebraska as she finished the week with two goals and 10 shots, four on goal. This is the best two-game stretch for the Gretna, Nebraska native since two weeks ago, where she had a goal, an assist and five shots, four of which were on goal.
The team’s defeat against Iowa was a back-and-forth, hard fought loss, and Weber’s efforts were a great showcase of it. In the loss, Weber finished the match with two goals and three shots on goal. Both of Weber’s goals came in the first half, and helped build the Huskers lead to 3-0. This was also Weber’s first brace of the season.
Weber has had two previous matches where she had a goal. One was in the team’s 2-1 loss to Northwestern at the beginning of October, and the other in the 2-1 win over Baylor near the end of August.
Following the loss, Nebraska then played its final home match of the season against Wisconsin. Although Weber didn’t get the lone goal in the 1-0 win, she did make sure Wisconsin’s defense would know her name. In the match, Weber had seven of the team’s 15 total shots and one of four of the team’s shots on goal.
This week was Weber’s best of the season in terms of total shots, with her previous best being six, which she got in back-to-back matches against Arizona and Purdue in mid-September. On the season, Weber has 52 shots, 27 on goal, both of which are team-highs, along with four goals and two assists.
First honorable mention: Cross country runner Hannah Godwin
The Nebraska cross country team competed at the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday, Oct. 15.
For Godwin, this was her first race of the season in the 6k, with the team’s previous three races being the 5k for the women. However, adding an extra kilometer to the mix didn’t phase the Kearney, Nebraska native, as she finished 18th out of 286 runners with a time of 21:30.
This was the third best individual finish by the Huskers at the invite and Godwin’s third top-20 finish of the season. Godwin’s previous two top-20 finishes were sixth at the Augustana Twilight back in August and 10th at the Greeno/Dirksen Invite in September.
Second honorable mention: Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez
The Nebraska volleyball team competed in two Big Ten matches across the week defeating both Indiana and Illinois in sweeps.
After coming off an electrifying performance last week against Penn State and Rutgers, Rodriguez added to her already-impressive freshman season by finishing the week with 26 digs, 12 set assists and a service ace.
In the team’s win over Indiana, Rodriguez contributed to the victory with nine digs, nine set assists and a service ace. Then against Illinois, Rodriguez racked up 17 digs and three assists over the Fighting Illini.