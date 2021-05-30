The Big Ten conference announced its end of the season baseball honors Sunday afternoon, with Nebraska capturing several awards.
Junior utility player Spencer Schwellenbach took home Big Ten Player of the Year after a stellar season in the infield and on the mound. In relief, Schwellenbach posted a 0.71 ERA over 25.1 innings while striking out 29 batters in his 16 appearances.
He is the first Husker to receive conference player of the year honors since Alex Gordon in 2005 and the seventh player in program history. Schwellenbach started every game at shortstop for Nebraska and ranks in the top 10 within the Big Ten in several categories offensively.
Freshman infielder Max Anderson nabbed Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors following an impressive first season. He is tied for the league lead with 60 hits and posted a .337 batting average, managing 19 multi-hit games.
Anderson is the fifth player in program history to be named conference freshman player of the year and the first since 2016. The Millard West graduate led the team with nine three-hit games, while also adding two, four-hit contests throughout the season.
In his second season at the helm, head coach Will Bolt was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Huskers to a conference championship, their second in the Big Ten era. Bolt is the second coach in program history to receive the award, after Darin Erstad earned the honor back in 2017.
Along with Schwellenbach, senior infielder Luke Roskam, senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark and junior pitcher Cade Povich were named to All-Big Ten first team. Anderson was named to All-Big Ten second team as well as all-freshman team alongside freshman infielder Brice Matthews.
Nebraska finished the regular season 31-12 and received the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers now look forward to their postseason fate Monday morning at 11:00 a.m., during the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN2.