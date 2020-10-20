On Sept. 24, senior running back Dedrick Mills wrote about his journey over the last several years on Huskers.com, specifically the mental health challenges he faced after being kicked out of Georgia Tech as a freshman.
Mills’ journey first took him to Garden City Community College, located in the tiny western Kansas town of Garden City. After spending the 2018 season there, he then landed in Lincoln, over 1,200 miles away from his hometown of Waycross, Georgia. But according to Mills, Nebraska may as well be his second home.
“Every day I wake up happy. I go to practice feeling alive every day, I try to wake up other people in practice,” Mills said. “I can stay here for a little longer than I have to... I love being here. I feel great being here.”
Behind Mills, redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins was named second-string running back by running backs coach Ryan Held. Mills said he was happy for Thompkins, and was quick to note the talent and depth in Nebraska's running back room.
“I feel comfortable, you put [Ronald] into the game, [Ronald] does the same things I do,” Mills said. “I feel like all of the backs are workhorses. We all do the same thing. You put any of us into the game, it’ll still be the same.”
Held had similar expectations for his running back room this season as he said he expects backs like freshmen Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison should play this season. Overall, Held said that 2020’s running back room was the deepest he’s seen in his time at Nebraska.
Nebraska’s offense also isn’t reliant on Mills’ performance. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was announced as the starter against Ohio State at an Oct. 19 press conference by head coach Scott Frost.
Martinez and redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey are threats on the ground as well, creating another complement to Mills.
“They’re both, to me, the starting quarterback,” Mills said. “I look at them and it doesn't really matter. I take both of y’all in a game. Either way, it will make my job a lot easier but at the same time, I rather want them to focus on what they’re doing. I’m the running back. Let me run.”
One year can make all the difference and for Nebraska, its running back room has changed drastically. In the beginning of 2019, the running back competition was between Maurice Washington, then-freshman Wan’Dale Robinson and Mills.
This was a potential three headed monster that was derailed rather quickly. Washington was suspended indefinitely after the Minnesota game, Robinson was a freshman sensation but suffered multiple injuries and eventually moved to wide receiver full-time. Most importantly, Mills could not get himself going in the Husker offense.
In the following two games after Washington’s suspension against Indiana and Purdue, Mills had 14 carries for 48 yards while Robinson had 36 carries for 112 yards.
The struggles Mills faced last season didn’t hold him back. He said he’s there to help his team no matter how well he does.
“You just can’t speed up experience,” Held said. “There were some growing pains with him just because of the offenses he’s played with.”
Last season, the game against Wisconsin was a “prove-it” game for Mills. Robinson was out with a calf injury, meaning two of the three main running backs were gone. Mills had one of his best games of the season, with 17 carries for 188 yards against a stout Badger run defense.
Nebraska lost 37-21 against Wisconsin, but Mills’ performance was better than Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins against the same Badger defense. Nebraska rode the hot hand, giving Mills 36 total carries against Maryland and Iowa.
“The more reps you get the better,” Held said. “He just kept getting more reps and we relied on him more heavily the stretch. It was just like compounded interest, it kept getting better over time.
Mills’ late-season form is something he wants to continue in 2020. The catalyst for Mills being on a preseason Doak Walker award watch list, an award given out to the best running in college football, was through that final three game stretch.
53 of Mills’ 145 total carries came in those three games and he ran for 347 yards, almost half of his yards from his 2019 campaign. The promising end was what gave Held confidence in Mills for 2020.
On the field, Held said that Mills is ready to take on a lot of snaps this season, and he knows that Mills is prepared to be the featured running back that handles a majority of the carries.
Mills has taken up a leadership role as well. He said he’s encouraging his other running backs in practice and wants them to talk to them about any situations they’re facing.
As Mills wrote in his article, Husker coaches and teammates checking in on him mattered a lot to him. Now, Mills is ready to take on the challenges of his final year.
“I feel honored to be called the bellcow of the team,” Mills said.