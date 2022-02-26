Sometimes, basketball is an extremely simple game.
Nebraska men’s basketball lost to Iowa by 10 points, 88-78. It spotted the Hawkeyes 14 points, losing the second-chance points battle 19-5 to the Hawkeyes. That ultimately proved the difference between a scintillating upset and the depressing standard.
“[Iowa’s] been very good, very effective at creating second-chance opportunities,” Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “When you give them that many chances, they’re going to sting you because of how high-powered their offense is. You’ve got to find a way to finish possessions.”
The Huskers, in a complete spin from the first matchup between the two teams, had Iowa in a bit of a stagger. Nebraska was going punch-for-punch with one of the conference’s hottest teams, trailing just 45-44 with 15:43 remaining following a turnaround jumper by junior forward Lat Mayen.
On the other end of the court, Nebraska forced a missed 3-pointer. It couldn’t grab the offensive rebound.
Sixth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon — all 6-foot-1 of him — corralled the offensive rebound and converted a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key. Iowa extended its lead to 48-44.
In stark contrast to what its 7-20 record entering Friday’s contest may’ve implied, Nebraska didn’t back down. Freshman guard CJ Wilcher connected on a pull-up jumper to slash Iowa’s advantage to 54-51. It then met that possession with a strong defensive effort, with quality interior defense forcing an airball by Hawkeye senior forward Filip Rebraca as the shot clock expired.
Iowa sophomore guard Tony Perkins was the only player on the court that finished the possession, crashing the boards unopposed to scoop in Rebraca’s errant shot. The Hawkeyes re-upped their lead to 56-51.
“Give those guys credit, their guys stepped up and made big plays,” Hoiberg said. “Perkins goes for 20, and that was the difference.”
Hoiberg’s team seemed destined for one final push. After ceding a heinous 11-0 run that turned a 58-56 game into a 69-56 game, Nebraska senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. sparked a late rally. A quick scoring burst trimmed the score to 71-62 in Iowa’s favor with 5:02 remaining.
The Huskers fouled Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who managed just 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, on the ensuing possession. Murray missed the front end of a one-and-one, but his twin brother and fellow sophomore forward Kris Murray secured the offensive rebound. Keegan Murray collected the ball and promptly drove back into the paint, where he finished at the rim.
Nebraska didn’t cut the lead below eight points for a remainder of the contest.It was fitting. On Nebraska’s final home game of the regular season, the program gave those on hand at Pinnacle Bank Arena a reminder of how close the Huskers appear to finally turning a corner.
It also served as a reminder of just how far they need to go.
The first half was a quintessential example of this. Nebraska provided moments of jaw-dropping offensive efficiency and equally jaw-dropping displays of ineptitude. The Hawkeyes would respond nearly instantly to Husker baskets in the opening 20 minutes, catching Nebraska out in transition on multiple occasions.
Junior guard Trey McGowens would make a knifing cut to the basket and finish at the rim, then Nebraska would allow Hawkeye sophomore guard Ahron Ulis to race down the court seconds later for a layup. Nebraska senior guard Kobe Webster, one of seven Huskers honored during Senior Night festivities, hit a 3-pointer to extend Nebraska’s lead to 28-21 with 6:47 remaining in the first half. 10 seconds later, Iowa senior guard Connor McCaffrey hit an uncontested 3-pointer.
There-in lies Nebraska’s central issue both on Friday night and in every contest this season. Never, ever was the team consistent enough to fully topple an opponent of the Hawkeye’s caliber. Eventually Iowa took advantage, with McCaffrey hitting a second-chance 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the first half. Iowa held that lead going into halftime.
Hoiberg’s squad did so much well in the opening 20 minutes. It shot over 50% from the field and over 40% from the 3-point line. Verge had four assists. McGowens had a crucial nine points while junior forward Derrick Walker got eight points and three rebounds. And yet, it wasn’t enough to hold a lead.
Eventually, Iowa’s repeated second-chance bludgeons gave way to another disconcerting trend: Nebraska’s inability to respond when being knocked down. Iowa’s 11-0 second-half shouldn’t have ended the game — Nebraska had over six-and-a-half minutes to try and whittle down a 13-point lead — but it felt impossible.
“We’ve been struggling with that the whole season, when we get hit we just don’t know how to get back up,” Verge said postgame. “Two points, four points, we just hold our heads down. It’s frustrating, it’s so frustrating.”
Things predictably won’t get much rosier from here. Nebraska has three games remaining in its regular season. Three consecutive losses would mark a 1-19 conference record, the worst Big Ten season in both Hoiberg’s tenure and program history. Aside from avoiding those heinous lows, there’s not much to be positive about as the season winds down.
Next season is guaranteed to feature some year-to-year stability, at least at the helm. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Friday that Hoiberg would return next season with a restructured contract. In the midst of yet another single-digit win season, Hoiberg offered little when asked about season-to-season improvement postgame.
“We need to win more,” Hoiberg said.