Editor's Note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2021, to include details on Frost's restructured contract.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts made a statement Monday that football head coach Scott Frost will be getting a restructured contract, signaling that the 2022 season will have Frost returning as head coach.
Alberts said he has been observing the football team and has had several discussions with Frost since he became athletic director four months ago. According to Alberts, Frost has agreed to a restructured contract and has laid out a clear plan for the future of Nebraska football.
Statement from @TrevAlberts & @coach_frost. pic.twitter.com/zrM52u7Equ— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) November 8, 2021
“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program,” Frost said in the statement. “I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of my alma mater.”
Frost will receive $4 million in 2022 instead of the original $5 million, and his buyout was reduced from $15 million to $7.5 million. His current contract was extended in 2019, and has him coaching until the end of 2026.
Alberts said he is excited to continue working with Frost and also shares a love of Nebraska football with him. Although the results thus far have been frustrating, with Frost holding a 15-27 record as head coach, Alberts sees the areas Frost has progressed in and wants nothing more than to help Nebraska compete at a high level once again.
“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Alberts said. “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of coach Frost and his staff.”
With two games left on the season, Frost’s focus is building as much momentum as possible heading into the offseason. In his fourth season as coach, Frost currently has the Huskers sitting with a 3-7 record. But of the seven losses, four were to ranked opponents with defeats being between three and nine points.
Frost said he understands that he hasn’t won at a high enough level, but is confident that the football program will continue to take steps forward.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green endorsed the decision to retain Frost, saying he sees the efforts Frost has given for Nebraska and still has confidence that he will deliver.
“I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do,” Green said in a tweet. “No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that.”