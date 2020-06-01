Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost released a statement via Twitter Monday night calling the tragedies and deaths that have taken place across the country recently “unacceptable.”
Frost’s statement comes in the midst of protests that have been taking place across the country after the police officer-involved death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, in Minneapolis last week.
“I am hurting for the black community and the black members of our team and our coaching staff,” he said.
June 2, 2020
He also prayed for peace in his statement, along with understanding, wisdom and strength.
“We all respond to pain and grief in different ways,” Frost said. “I have been raised to turn to faith and prayer.”
Frost is the third Nebraska head coach to issue a statement on the matter, following men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams.