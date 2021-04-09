Nebraska baseball defeated the Maryland Terrapins 6-2 Friday afternoon to improve its record to 14-5 on the season. The Huskers have now won nine of their last 10 games to take a game and half lead in the Big Ten standings.
In typical Husker fashion, the team got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, beginning with a double from senior outfielder Joe Acker. A sacrifice fly concluded a lengthy at-bat from senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark and moved Acker to third base. Acker was then knocked in by junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach for a 1-0 Husker lead.
“It started in the first inning where we set the tone for the rest of the game, especially getting that first run of the game off of a good arm,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “This game could’ve easily gone a couple different ways, but we had a lot of gritty plays and it helped us today.”
The next two innings were a pitcher’s duel as no hits were allowed over that span by either team. However in the fourth inning, Maryland got to junior pitcher Cade Povich and tied the game at one after an RBI walk by sophomore outfielder Tucker Flint with the bases loaded.
After Povich pitched out of a bases-loaded jam, Schwellenbach tacked on two more runs in the fifth on a single off of sophomore pitcher Sean Burke, putting the Huskers up 3-1. He would then come around to score on an overthrow by the catcher as he stole third, giving Nebraska a three-run cushion.
The offense wouldn’t stop there, as freshman infielder Brice Matthews hit a solo home run to straightaway center off of Burke, extending Nebraska’s lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning. The long ball was Matthews’ second of the season.
Maryland ended its scoring drought in the seventh inning with a solo homer courtesy of senior infielder Justin Vought who cut the lead to 5-2. That spelled the end of the day for Povich who finished the afternoon striking out five Maryland batters over 6.1 innings pitched.
“Today he had four pitches going against a really good hitting team, and obviously a big moment to get us out of the jam in the fourth with the bases-loaded,” Bolt said. “He set the tone early and saved some of the bullpen for us going forward this weekend.”
Junior pitcher Cam Wynne finished off the inning for Nebraska and went a full inning total before handing the lead off to junior pitcher Jake Bunz with one out in the eight. Bunz went 0.2 innings for the Huskers before Schwellenbach entered the game to close the ninth.
Matthews added another run in the eighth on an RBI single to put the finishing touches on the game. The Terrapins went down in order in the ninth inning, an uneventful ending to a dominant Husker victory.
Acker had a big day in the leadoff spot for the Huskers finishing 3-for-5 with three doubles, the first time since 2017 that a Husker batter had recorded three doubles in one game.
“My job as a leadoff hitter is to get on base and then have Jaxon move me over, and it rattled him early which helped us,” Acker said postgame. “Hitting is contagious and we can beat you in so many ways, making us a pretty dangerous team when everyone is clicking.”
Acker has reached base to start the game in seven of his last 11 games, and now owns an on-base percentage over .500. Schwellenbach, on top of that, knocked in three runs to propel Nebraska to victory. He also recorded the final three outs for the Huskers, striking out two of the Maryland hitters that came to the plate in the ninth inning.
“It’s a case of a really talented player going in and doing a job for the team and competing for us everyday in the field and on the mound,” Bolt said. “He’s a super talented player but the thing I’m most proud of with Spencer is doing everything with the team in mind.”
Nebraska will battle Maryland again tomorrow afternoon with first pitch at 2:00 p.m. on BTN+. Senior pitcher Chance Hroch is set to take the mound for the Huskers and will square off against Terrapin sophomore pitcher Nick Dean.