Nebraska hosted the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships for the first time starting on Saturday, with Pinnacle Bank Arena welcoming fans from all over the country.
Saturday featured the first three rounds of each weight class and the first three rounds of consolation. Five Nebraska wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round and senior Eric Schultz advanced to Sunday’s final round.
The Huskers got their first win of the day from sophomore Ridge Lovett in the 149-pound bout. He beat Purdue junior Alec White 8-3 thanks to three takedowns. Sophomore Peyton Robb followed with a win over Illinois freshman Joe Roberts at 157 pounds After a scoreless first two periods, Robb escaped to start the third. He flipped Roberts over in the final seconds to punctuate the victory with a takedown.
Freshman Bubba Wilson then ignited the hometown crowd in the 165-pound bout. Tied at 1-1 in the final seconds, Wilson cradled Minnesota sophomore Cael Carlson. As time expired, Wilson secured a takedown to win 3-1. He threw his hands in the air to celebrate the victory.
The remainder of the first round did not pose much of a challenge for Nebraska. Junior Mikey Labriola earned a dominant 15-5 win at 174 pounds. Seniors Taylor Venz and Christian Lance took care of business at 184 pounds and heavyweight. Both punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with 6-2 and 7-2 victories, respectively.
For most of the first round, Nebraska sat in the bottom half of the scoreboard. Three early losses put the team behind. It would not stay like that for long.
Lovett started the quarterfinals for Nebraska against Rutgers senior Michael VanBrill. Lovett managed one takedown in the first minute of the bout to go up 2-0. He rode out the rest of the first period. No more points were scored, but the two already scored were enough. Lovett got the riding time point and the 3-0 win, advancing him to the semifinals.
Robb faced Purdue junior Kendall Coleman in an entertaining and closely contested bout. After a scoreless first period, Robb trailed 1-0 heading into the third. After tying it up with an escape, Coleman responded with a takedown. Robb escaped with 1:30 left and secured a takedown of his own with 50 seconds remaining. Coleman did not surrender, however. He escaped tying the matchup 4-4, sending it to overtime.
In the extra period, Robb lunged and grabbed Coleman's leg. Both wrestlers rolled over each other in a scramble for 10 seconds before Robb finally gained control. A takedown earned him the 6-4 win and brought Nebraska fans to their feet.
Schultz finally took the mat after a bye in the first round. He beat Ohio State junior Gavin Hoffman in a tight bout to advance. Labriola advanced as well after his opponent was forced to forfeit due to injury.
Venz wrestled Iowa sophomore Abe Assad in the first Nebraska and Iowa bout of the weekend. Just two weeks ago, Venz beat Assad with a pin in the Huskers' duel against the Hawkeyes. The result of the rematch was the same.
After a scoreless first period, Venz escaped and took down Assad in the second. He rode out the rest of the period, maintaining the 3-0 lead. Venz allowed Assad to take him down in the final seconds, but Assad let him loose. Venz hung on despite a strong final effort from Assad. He advanced with a 4-2 victory.
Wilson and Lance lost against higher seeded wrestlers in the quarterfinals. Both Huskers won their first consolation round bouts. Wilson advanced to the consolation semifinals and will have a chance to place third on Sunday.
“He’s growing,” Nebraska head coach Mark Manning said about Wilson postgame. “From match to match, you can improve as the tournament goes on. Bubba made some adjustments.”
Nebraska senior Chad Red Jr. was upset in his first-round bout. He responded well with a pin in the first round of consolation but was defeated in the next round.
The Huskers did not have as much success in the semifinal round. The evening started with Lovett wrestling Wisconsin junior Austin Gomez Within 20 seconds, Gomez locked up Lovett and threw him on his back for a swift victory.
Robb managed a closely contested semifinal matchup against Northwestern senior Ryan Deakin. Deakin took down Robb after one minute and rode out the rest of the first period. After a Deakin escape made it 3-0, Robb took him down with 30 seconds left in the second period.
A Deakin escape late in the second period extended his lead to 4-2, with a third-period stalling point not enough for Robb to pull the upset. He gave a valiant effort but ultimately fell 4-3 to the first seeded Deakin.
Labriola suffered the third consecutive Nebraska loss against Michigan senior Logan Massa. Labriola started well, picking up Massa and throwing him to the ground for a powerful takedown. Two takedowns and two escapes from Massa put him up 6-4. A late escape from Labriola was not enough as he lost 6-5.
Penn State junior Aaron Brooks had no trouble defeating Venz. The 7-2 Brooks victory meant the fourth Husker semifinal loss of the night.
“I wouldn’t say that’s struggling,” Manning said about his team's performance. “We’re close to beating a national champion. I’m not making excuses for our guys, but that’s my perspective.”
Schultz came to the mat as Nebraska’s last chance for a finals appearance. His match against Michigan senior Patrick Brucki was scoreless after the first period. Schultz broke the stalemate with a takedown at the edge of the mat with 30 seconds left in the second period. He led 2-2 with one period remaining.
Schultz escaped to start the third period, bringing him within 90 seconds of victory. He managed to stave off multiple attacks from Brucki to win 3-2. Schultz was the first and only Husker wrestler to advance to the finals on Sunday. He will face Penn State junior Max Dean for the Big Ten 197 pound championship.
“He kept a good pace,” Manning said. “He stayed really composed, did a really good job.”
The Big Ten Championships will continue on Sunday. The consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches will begin at 11 a.m. The first, third and fifth place matches will begin at 3:30 p.m.