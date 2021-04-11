Nebraska baseball defeated Maryland 14-3 Sunday afternoon to secure the series win and hold its spot atop the Big Ten standings. The Huskers have now won 10 of their last 12 games and have hit their stride heading into the halfway point of the season.
Following a quiet first inning from both sides, the Huskers struck for five runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-0 lead. Junior infielder Cam Chick started things off with a single and was knocked in on an RBI single from senior infielder Luke Roskam for a 1-0 lead.
Consecutive doubles by freshman infielder Brice Matthews and junior catcher Griffin Everitt pushed the Nebraska advantage to 4-0. Senior outfielder Joe Acker tacked on another run on an RBI single to put the Huskers in front by five.
A home run in the third frame off the bat of senior outfielder Chris Alleyne got Maryland on the board. However, that ended up being the Terrapins’ only hit through the first six innings. A spectacular day from junior pitcher Shay Schanaman saw him strike out a career-high 11 batters in his six innings of work.
“His tempo and the way he attacked the strike zone was really good and he stepped up in a big way against a tough offense,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “They tend to set the tone with their body language and Shay was very competitive and determined on the mound.”
Nebraska added two more runs in the fourth inning after Matthews's walk led to back-to-back RBI singles from Acker and senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark. This put the Huskers up 7-1 midway through the game and allowed Schanaman to continue his dominance on the mound.
The Terrapins finally reached base on an infield single courtesy of freshman infielder Matt Shaw in the seventh inning to record their second base hit. After that, the next two batters got on base after consecutive hit-by-pitches issued by Schanaman.
With the bases loaded and no outs in the inning, Schanaman hit his third straight batter, which scored a Maryland runner and cut the lead to 7-2. Bolt was ejected from the game after arguing the call, and junior pitcher Jake Bunz relieved Schanaman with no outs in the seventh.
“He still has a little bit of a learning curve pitching at the college level, and from the first pitch on today he said here’s my stuff, go hit it,” Bolt said. “He’s {Schanaman} definitely grown as a pitcher from the first time he took the mound this year and he showed it today.”
Bunz allowed a run on a fielder’s choice from sophomore outfielder Tucker Flint as Maryland kept inching back into the game, now down 7-3. He worked out of the inning with no further damage, forcing a strikeout and a groundout to end the frame.
Maryland went down quietly in the eighth inning as Bunz made quick work of the Terrapins. It was his second appearance of the weekend and after not allowing a run this weekend, his ERA lowered to 1.62 on the season.
“I think he’s starting to trust his breaking ball more and it’s starting to show along with him wanting to be the guy in big spots,” Bolt said. “We’ve used him twice now on the weekend and he’s shown he can answer the bell when we need him.”
Junior two-way player Spencer Schwellenbach smacked an RBI triple to start scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning and put Nebraska in front 8-3. Back-to-back wild pitches made the lead 10-3 and gave all the momentum back to the Huskers.
However, they weren’t done yet as Matthews smashed a grand slam after Nebraska loaded the bases on four straight walks. The score became 14-3, lopsided in favor of the Huskers after pouring on seven total insurance runs in the eighth.
Sophomore pitcher Caleb Feekin came in for Nebraska to close out the game. Nebraska now holds a half-game lead over Michigan in the conference standings after seven weekends of play.
Every Husker starter recorded a hit in today’s game, with Schwellenbach being the last to pick one up on his triple in the eighth. Acker continued his monstrous weekend as he tallied three hits Sunday, bringing his series total to 7-for-14 with four doubles.
The Huskers will be on the road next weekend to take on Penn State in a three-game series with games being televised on BTN+. Game one will be on Friday with first pitch set at 5:00 p.m. in University Park, Pennsylvania.