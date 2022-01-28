Both the Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams are returning from COVID-19 pauses, which dominates discussion on this week's Scarlet Fever. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt are joined by women's basketball beat reporter Scottie Spinazola to start the episode.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 15: Post-stoppage predictions
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt, Scottie Spinazola
Grant Hansen
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Scottie Spinazola
