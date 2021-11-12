On this week's episode of Scarlet Fever, host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt break down a seismic week within the Nebraska football program. Landon and Grant close the show by breaking down a disappointing season-opening game for Nebraska men's basketball and giving their weekly college football picks in a bye week edition of "1, 2, NU."
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 12: Black Monday
- Landon Wirt, Grant Hansen
