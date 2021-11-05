Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt open this week’s episode of Scarlet Fever differently, with a bone to pick with the NCAA and the College Football Playoff committee for recent transgressions. Grant and Landon rein themselves back in to deliver a men’s basketball season preview, and also talk Husker football and women’s basketball.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 11: Court sports and Nebraska football's last hope
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Grant Hansen
