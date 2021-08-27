In Scarlet Fever’s glorious return, hosts Landon Wirt and Grant Hansen talk Nebraska volleyball’s season-opening matches and are joined by Austin Knippelmeir to discuss Nebraska soccer’s 2-0 start. Nebraska football talk closes the inaugural podcast of the 2021 school year.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 1: The return of Scarlet Fever
- Landon Wirt, Grant Hansen, Austin Knippelmeir
Landon Wirt
Followed notifications
Grant Hansen
Followed notifications
Austin Knippelmeir
