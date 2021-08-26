In October 2019, Nebraska football’s 2021 road contest at Illinois was rescheduled to Dublin, Ireland as the first game in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series. The game was set to take place in “week 0,” a week added by the NCAA in 2016 originally for teams that played at Hawaii to schedule an extra game, a move which made up travel costs.
Due to COVID-19, the game was moved back to Champaign, Illinois, with the game remaining in Week 0. This isn’t stopping an international adventure for Nebraska, however. The Huskers’ trip to the Emerald Isle was moved to 2022 against Northwestern.
Nebraska’s trip to Illinois is the first opening game away from Lincoln for the Huskers since a 1999 victory in what was then a nonconference game against Iowa. Opening the season on the road is a rare occurrence for the program, with only 27 road openers being played in the 129-year history of Nebraska football.
The Huskers are a slightly subpar 12-13-2 all-time when kicking off away from home, and here’s a few of the most memorable games from Nebraska’s road opening history.
1925: Nebraska 14, Illinois 0
The Huskers may want to recapture some magic from the roaring ‘20s on Saturday, as 96 years ago the Huskers kicked off the season with a statement win in Champaign, Illinois. The Fighting Illini were led by legendary running back and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Red “The Galloping Ghost” Grange. Nebraska head coach Ernest Bearg in response kept his game plan simple: “Stop Grange, and we win.”
On a slippery field, the Huskers were able to do exactly that. They held Grange to a little over three yards a carry, and Nebraska fullback Frank Dailey intercepted one of Grange’s passes for a touchdown. The Husker shutout marked the first time Grange had failed to score in an Illinois home game in his career.
1972: UCLA 20, Nebraska 17
Head coach Bob Devaney and the Huskers were fresh off of back-to-back national championship seasons and proud owners of a 23-game winning streak when they stepped foot in the Los Angeles Coliseum for a shocking upset.
UCLA relied on a big day from starting quarterback — and current star of the CBS hit drama NCIS — Mark Harmon. Harmon ran for 71 yards and a touchdown while also completing a 46-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Nebraska was unable to get out of its own way offensively, losing four fumbles and throwing two interceptions. UCLA toppled the top-ranked Huskers on an Efren Herrera field goal with 22 seconds left.
1983: Nebraska 44, Penn State 6
Not a true road game, this clash between the defending national champion Nittany Lions and the top-ranked Huskers was the first Kickoff Classic played at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The highly-touted “Scoring Explosion” offense lived up to the nickname, with Nebraska legends quarterback Turner Gill and running back Mike Rozier leading the Huskers to a 21-0 halftime lead. Head coach Tom Osborne pulled his starters at halftime, but that made little difference as Nebraska outscored their first half total with 23 points in the second half, and the Huskers avenged their only loss of the 1982 season.
1995: Nebraska 64, Oklahoma State 21
Nebraska’s last conference road game to open a season was a dominant victory in a campaign which culminated with a national championship. The Huskers had a remarkable 671 yards of total offense, with 513 of them coming on the ground. Quarterback Tommie Frazier helped lead the way offensively, rushing for 64 yards and a score while also throwing for two touchdowns.
The Blackshirt defense also made a strong statement to open the season, limiting Oklahoma State to just one yard of total offense in the first quarter. Defensive end Jared Tomich had a breakout performance, sacking Oklahoma State quarterback Tone Jones twice for a loss of 22 yards. The Huskers capped off their impressive defensive performance with three interceptions.
Nebraska’s rare road openers have produced some memorable moments over the years. With a crucial conference win at stake and an opponent that has bested the Huskers in the past, Saturday’s game should be a worthy addition to the list.