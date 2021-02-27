Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle won her 1,000th game as head coach of the team in the first game of the doubleheader against Michigan State on Saturday.
The Huskers defeated the Spartans 7-1. In the second game, the Huskers lost 6-3 in 8 innings.
Revelle is the first head coach in Nebraska athletics history to reach 1,000 wins in any sport.
Nebraska’s big second inning was key in the Huskers’ success in game one. After Michigan State opened the inning with an out, two errors advanced junior pitcher/utility Courtney Wallace to third base with senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell on first. Freshman infielder Sydney Gray singled to left field, scoring Wallace to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead. Freshman outfielder Abbie Squier then loaded the bases, as the Spartans committed yet another error. Ferrell scored from third after a groundout by senior outfielder Rylie Unzicker to extend the lead to 2-0.
With two outs, freshman infielder Billie Andrews hit a single to right field, scoring Gray and Squier to make it 4-0. The last run of the second inning came on a senior outfielder Tristen Edwards single that scored Andrews, giving the Husker a commanding early lead of 5-0.
Nebraska extended its lead again in the fourth inning. Squier was the first Husker to reach base after a double to centerfield. In the next at bat, Unzicker hit a double, scoring Squier and extending the lead to 6-0. Unzicker advanced to third off a wild pitch by freshman pitcher Jala Wright, and scored after an Edwards single, giving Nebraska a 7-0 lead.
Michigan State’s only run came in the bottom of the seventh, when freshman infielder Marissa Trivelpiece grounded out, scoring senior infielder Joanna Bartz from third.
Ferrell earned her first win of the season for the Huskers. She allowed just two hits and struck out four batters in four innings. Freshman pitcher Kaylin Kinney got the save after allowing three hits and striking out two batters in the final two innings.
Nebraska had an opportunity for another big early inning in the second game. In the bottom of the first, the Huskers loaded the bases but were unable to produce any runs after sophomore infielder Keana Pola flied out to right field.
Michigan State struck first in the top of the third inning. Senior infielder Catie Ladd hit a double to right field, scoring sophomore outfielder Brooke Snyder, who was pinch running. A single to centerfield by junior catcher Kendall Kates scored both Ladd and Trivelpiece, giving the Spartans a 3-0 lead.
Nebraska answered in the bottom of the third with Andrews scoring after a fielding error by the Spartans. Nebraska once again had a chance with the bases loaded, but Gray struck out looking to keep the Spartan lead at 3-1.
Nebraska cut into the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, with Squier hitting into a fielder's choice that scored sophomore infielder Brooke Andrews, who was pinch running for Ferrell, from third base to cut the Spartan lead to 3-2. The Huskers were in a similar position as they were in the first and third innings, having the bases loaded with two outs. The result was the same, as Billie Andrews struck out looking and the Huskers left the bases loaded for the third time.
A double play helped the Huskers get out of the top of the sixth without giving up any runs, and they went up to bat needing just one run to tie. They got it on the opening at bat, with senior outfielder Tristen Edwards hitting a solo home run to center field. The ball was in the glove of the Michigan State junior centerfielder Courtney Callahan, but fell out over the fence and the Huskers tied the game up at 3. Nebraska and Michigan were unable to get any runs in the seventh, and the game went into extra innings.
Michigan State started with senior outfielder Katie Quinlan on second base. A double by freshman shortstop Jenae Wash scored Quinlan, giving Michigan State a 4-3 lead. Wash scored after a single by Callahan, and a single by junior infielder Mackenzie Meech scored Callahan, putting the Spartans up 6-3.
Nebraska failed to get a hit on its turn at the plate, securing the 6-3 win for Michigan State.
The Huskers will finish their weekend series on Sunday with a doubleheader against Ohio State starting at 2:30 p.m..