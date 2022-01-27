Nebraska’s return to action on Thursday against Wisconsin will hardly be a civil reintegration into Big Ten play.
Instead, the Huskers will be thrown to the wolves and left to complete a deadly dance with one of the conference’s, and nation’s, best teams — one hungry to avenge a rare loss.
After a 10 day reprieve from the rigors of the Big Ten, Nebraska men’s basketball resumes play against none other than No. 11 Wisconsin. The Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) — a group that lost four of its top five scorers from last season — have somehow gotten markedly better since then.
They’re also a team that has beaten Nebraska in six straight matchups, dating back to January 2019. That’s a tough draw for a team coming off a COVID-19 pause searching for its first win in Big Ten play this season.
If that wasn’t enough, the Badgers are led by one of the NCAA’s singular stars this season, sophomore guard Johnny Davis, who's seen his scoring production triple and is the slight favorite for National Player of the Year.
Joining him against the Huskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will be true freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn, a Bellevue West graduate who was a state champion and the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 as a junior. Hepburn has started every game for the Badgers and is averaging nearly 30 minutes per game and 7.1 points.
Perhaps Nebraska’s best chance of keeping pace with Davis, and even winning, is an incendiary performance from its own true freshman guard, former five-star recruit Bryce McGowens. McGowens has reached 20 points just once in Big Ten play, in Nebraska’s last game against Indiana, after doing so in four of Nebraska’s first eight games. However, contrary to skeptics, McGowens has largely lived up to expectations, especially in comparison to the nearly 30 other five-star freshmen ahead of him by most recruiting outlets.
In four of their last six games, the Huskers have fallen at the hands of one of the nation’s best big men. Wisconsin brings a different approach, relying on Davis for much of their offensive production along with fifth-year guard Brad Davison, whom most Husker fans are surely familiar with after a half-decade in the Big Ten and over 140 starts for Wisconsin.
Nebraska has yet to encounter a perimeter player this season as dominant as Davis. The 6-foot-5 sophomore leads the Big Ten in percentage of his team’s shots taken.
The Huskers, the Big Ten’s bottom dwellers, have oscillated between close losses and blowouts as of late. After a seven-point defeat at the hands of Indiana last Monday, that trend would indicate this game will not be favorable for Nebraska.
One thing the Huskers could rely on is the fact that they lead the Big Ten in turnovers forced per game. Unfortunately, Wisconsin, second nationally in turnover percentage according to kenpom.com, rarely turns the ball over.
Fortunately for the Huskers on the other end, the Badgers are not particularly adept at forcing turnovers. Nebraska’s most exploitable trait is its unsightly performance on the offensive glass and its opponents’ subpar performance on the offensive glass. Wisconsin does not rank significantly above or below average in either category.
The teams play contrasting styles. Nebraska rates almost equally as bad in offensive and defensive efficiency, 170th and 172nd, respectively, per kenpom.com. The Badgers sit in the top 50 in both. Wisconsin employs the Big Ten’s 10th fastest tempo, whereas Nebraska employs the conference’s fastest.
Wisconsin will be Nebraska’s sixth ranked opponent in its last eight games. Such is life in the Big Ten. To win on Thursday, the Huskers will have to become the first team not currently in the top 17 of the AP Poll to defeat Wisconsin.
A loss would match the Huskers’ 0-9 start to conference play last year — they ultimately finished 3-16 — and set them further down the path of a third straight season at rock bottom of the Big Ten standings.
One thing the Huskers will feel good about is the reintegration of junior guard Trey McGowens into the lineup. The elder McGowens, who started every contest for Nebraska last season, missed 15 games with a broken foot. He returned against the Hoosiers and scored seven points in 21 minutes off the bench.
The fourth-year guard will provide needed leadership and intensity as the Huskers try to somehow notch their first win over a ranked opponent since March 2019, 23 tries ago. After competitive losses this season to Ohio State, Michigan State and Illinois, crazier things have happened. Either way, the Huskers will surely enter the matchup as a sizable underdog on its own court.
On Wednesday, the Huskers received another harsh reminder of the state of NCAA sports in an ongoing global pandemic. All Nebraska players who tested positive for COVID last week will wear masks during the game.
The Huskers will have a short turnaround after their bout with the Badgers, with another home contest on Saturday against Rutgers and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday. However, Wisconsin is currently the final ranked team on Nebraska’s schedule — until Nebraska plays Wisconsin again in the season finale 10 games later. Davis and the Badgers provide perhaps the last chance this season at a first marquee, and ranked, victory for Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg in his third year.