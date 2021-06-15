The University of Nebraska Athletic Department named Matt Wackerly as Nebraska’s new head cross country coach, and distance and middle distance coach for the track and field program on Tuesday.
Excited to introduce our new Head Cross Country and Track & Field Distance Coach: Matt Wackerly
Prior to coming to Nebraska, Wackerly served as the head cross country coach at NCAA Division III Ohio Wesleyan.
Currently, Wackerly is an on campus recruiting coordinator for the Huskers. According to the University of Nebraska Athletics, Wackerly played an instrumental role in signing one of the best men’s recruiting classes.
Wackerly takes on this role after David Harris retired from NU’s distance coach after 10 years.