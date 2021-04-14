In February, ESPN college football reporter Bill Connelly analyzed and ranked the returning production for every Division I team.
Nebraska sat in 60th place. According to the article, the Huskers’ biggest question mark entering 2021 is their offensive production. The Huskers’ 56% of returning offensive output ranks No. 96 in the country.
The reasons for that are well-documented.
Nebraska’s offensive talisman from last year, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, left the team. The returning wide receiver talent, such as freshmen Zavier Betts and Alante Brown, exhibited potential in 2020 but are mostly inexperienced.
Add incoming talents like freshman tight end Thomas Fidone II and senior wide receiver Samori Toure to the mix, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Husker receiving corps come the fall.
With a full complement of spring practices well under way for the first time since 2019, Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick thinks so too.
“Last year, we played a ton of first-year players [at wide receiver]… with all those guys, there was a lot of thinking,” Lubick said at Wednesday’s press conference. “Now those guys are feeling a lot more confident because they understand the offense, they’re playing faster and they’ve made plays.”
In addition to getting new talent up to speed, the Husker offense is also using the offseason to iron out some of the deficiencies in the unit’s play. Chief among those concerns is sharpening Nebraska’s downfield passing game.
A good deal of improvement in that area falls on the shoulders of junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, whose 7.0 yards per attempt ranked 70th out of 105 eligible Division I quarterbacks last season.
This spring, Lubick said that he’s noticed Martinez take a step forward with his accuracy and touch on the ball. In noting his “NFL arm strength,” Lubick mentioned that the offense has generated and completed more downfield opportunities than it did last spring.
The reason for that is a greater emphasis on the deep ball, according to junior wide receiver Oliver Martin.
“Last year, in games, I don’t know if that was the first read in a lot of our plays,” Martin said at Wednesday’s press conference. “Now there’s more of an emphasis on, if there is a vertical route and a concept, to give it a look, even if it’s not supposed to be the first read… We can consistently get open on deep routes.”
Martin, a transfer from Iowa who received an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility in November, is a firm part of a wide receiver group Lubick referred to as a “work in progress.” The potential of players like Toure and Manning has grabbed headlines, and the Lubick-cited leadership of returning players like Brown does too.
If Nebraska’s offense is relying on young, new or unproven talent on the offensive line and at skill positions, the defense is the exact opposite. That same ESPN article ranks the Huskers’ 88% returning defensive production at No. 9 in the country.
As a result, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s main focus this spring is on assembling a definite rotation come the fall. Chinander said he’s been moving the starting unit around to the
second and third units to who steps up and how the players interact.
“We got the right guys on the bus, we just need to figure out what seat they need to sit in,” Chinander said at Wednesday’s press conference.
One of the biggest questions facing the Blackshirts this spring is who will take over the second cornerback spot alongside junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Chinander mentioned sophomore cornerbacks Quinton Newsome, Nadab Joseph and Braxton Clark as players that could step into that role.
According to Chinander, though, whoever wins the second cornerback position will have to earn it. He noted that, in the past, starting spots on the defense have been “given away” instead of earned.
One position group that won’t cause Chinander to lose any sleep is the defensive line, another group that could take strides in 2021. Chinander noted returners at the position have been making an impact, as well as younger players like freshman Ru’Quan Buckley.
Even though it’s easy to be positive about a younger team that seemingly should benefit from a normal spring season, Chinander emphasized that within his unit, everyone from freshmen to sixth-year seniors must continue to remain focused.
“We won three games last year, so everybody needs reps,” he said.