Like many teams across college football, Nebraska has made frequent use of the transfer portal. While it lost some depth, the offense found a slew of new talent from across the college football landscape. Currently, Nebraska boasts the ninth-ranked transfer portal class in the nation, the highest in the Big Ten.
After the first two months of Nebraska’s offseason, here are the offensive changes from the transfer portal.
Incoming Quarterbacks
In looking for a quarterback from the transfer portal, Nebraska was hoping for a prospect with high upside and Power Five starting experience. It found just that in ex-Texas Longhorn starter and current Husker junior Casey Thompson.
Thompson has experience in pass-first offenses like new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple typically runs and is a capable runner if given the opportunity. At Texas, Thompson put up big numbers in several games, including a school-record tying six touchdown passes against Kansas. Thompson was a prolific touchdown thrower in 2021, leading the Big 12 conference with 24 scores.
Concerns for Thompson are there, mostly his nagging thumb injury sustained in 2021 and his below .500 record as a starter, but the upside is huge for Nebraska. With Nebraska’s current quarterback room having a combined two career starts, the starting job could be Thompson’s to lose this spring.
Following the addition of Thompson, Nebraska then added more depth to the quarterback room, landing redshirt freshman former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy. At Florida State, Purdy only had one career start before undergoing further surgery on his collarbone, ending his 2020 season.
In 2021, Purdy only appeared in Florida State’s game against UMass, completing all five of his passes for two touchdowns.
As a recruit, Purdy was a consensus four-star prospect and ranked as the 7th best dual-threat quarterback in the country. Purdy has four years of eligibility remaining, which bodes well for the future of the position if he can’t see the field right away.
Departing Quarterbacks
After four years as Nebraska’s primary starter, senior quarterback Adrian Martinez leaves Nebraska as one of the most prolific signal-callers in program history. Martinez is the all-time program leader in total offense and completions.
In his four years, he was a primary focus of the offense, often showcasing his excellent running and scrambling abilities, finishing his Husker career with 2,277 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He had talent as a passer too, finishing with 45 passing touchdowns, but his 30 interceptions often overshadowed his positive accomplishments.
Martinez never finished with a winning record at Nebraska, leaving behind a complicated legacy at his old school. His career was also mired with injuries, including the season-ending shoulder surgery on an injury he played through for most of 2021.
Martinez found his new landing spot at Kansas State, where he will play out his last year of college eligibility.
Incoming Running Backs
Freshman running back Deondre Jackson only carried the ball thrice at Texas A&M, but the former three-star recruit is an intriguing prospect. At Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain Georgia, Jackson attracted attention from top schools such as Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State.
At 5-feet-11 and 215 pounds, Jackson is one of the heavier backs in Nebraska’s running back room and has the potential to see the field as a power back in Nebraska’s offense. With sophomore Jaquez Yant being the only similar runner, Jackson could occupy a unique lane in the Huskers’ running back rotation.
While committed to Nebraska, Jackson’s name technically still remains in the portal because of academic eligibility issues at Texas A&M. If Jackson becomes academically eligible this semester, he will be able to join the Huskers in June.
Junior running back Anthony Grant, widely regarded as one of the top running backs in the junior college ranks last season, also committed to Nebraska in the offseason.
Departing Running Backs
In training camp leading up to the 2021 season, freshman Sevion Morrison emerged as a leading candidate for the starting halfback role. He showed potential early on in the season, rushing for two second-half touchdowns in Nebraska’s win over Fordham and being part of the rotation against Buffalo.
However, as the season went on, he was passed up on the depth chart by then-freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Yant and saw limited action in conference play. Morrison scored a late touchdown in Nebraska’s blowout win over Northwestern and played a drive against Minnesota after Johnson went down with injury.
Morrison transferred to Kansas, citing both a desire to be closer to home and excitement to be part of coach Lance Leipold’s promising rebuild.
Freshman Marvin Scott III, meanwhile, was a prominent figure in the running back room in Nebraska’s 2020 season, appearing in five games and starting one. As a true freshman, Scott struggled to find his footing, with his season high being just 22 yards against Illinois.
In 2021, Scott’s playing time diminished further. He scored the last touchdown of the game in Nebraska’s dismantling of Fordham and would not see action until late in the season.
Injuries in the running back room piled up before Wisconsin, putting Scott in the game once more. He had his best performance yet in the contest, carrying the ball nine times and scoring his first career touchdown. In the following week’s game against Iowa, Scott only had two carries and entered the transfer portal shortly after.
Scott transferred to Florida Atlantic, returning to his home state.
Incoming Wide Receivers
New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph isn’t the only new addition from LSU to the Husker wide receiver room. Former four-star recruit and junior wide receiver Trey Palmer followed Joseph to the Huskers and has the skills to make an immediate impact on the field.
In his three years at LSU, Palmer caught 41 passes with three touchdowns. Palmer’s role in the Tiger offense was primarily as a big-play threat, rather than an every-down receiver. Palmer showed his potential in this role, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown against Mississippi State and a 61-yard touchdown against Texas A&M. His dropped passes at LSU are a concern going forward in Palmer’s development, limiting his use to certain situations.
Palmer’s speed made him a valuable asset as a punt and kick returner at LSU. He was particularly effective as a kick returner, averaging 26.3 yards per return in his three years with one touchdown against South Carolina in 2020. In the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship season, Palmer earned his only punt return touchdown with a 54-yard return score against Northwestern State.
Joining Palmer in the Huskers’ transfer portal class is junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. In his sophomore season at New Mexico State, Garcia-Castaneda emerged as a top passing target in the Aggie offense. His four touchdown receptions led the team and he finished second in receptions and yards per catch. He also threw for a touchdown in the Aggies’ contest against rival New Mexico.
On his visit to Nebraska, Whipple impressed Garcia-Castaneda with what he said about his potential role in the offense. Whipple and Joseph told him that they could see him playing several different spots at receiver, and running pro-style routes to help him develop for the next level.
With the noticeable void caused by the graduation of slot receiver Samori Toure and versatile target Levi Falck, Garcia-Castaneda will have plenty of opportunities to help the Huskers on offense in a role of similar importance he had at New Mexico State.
Incoming Offensive Linemen
The Husker offensive line has a lot of room for improvement in 2022 and has looked to the portal to pick up the pieces. For an offensive line that ranked 126th in pass blocking in 2021, finding an experienced lineman from a Power Five school would be ideal, leading to the Huskers’ recruitment of junior offensive lineman Hunter Anthony.
In 2019, Anthony started four games at right tackle and guard and was the starter for the 2020 season until suffering an injury in the season opener. He lost his starting spot in Oklahoma State’s 12-win 2021 season but still appeared in 10 games.
Anthony is hoping to carry over Oklahoma State’s success to Nebraska, saying that Nebraska’s environment reminds him of head coach Mike Gundy’s culture at Oklahoma State. With Anthony looking for a fresh start, and the Nebraska offensive line needing a spark of its own, he could be in the starting conversation for tackle this fall.
Senior offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr. is another much-needed addition to the offensive line room. The Omaha North graduate returned to his home state after two years starting at Northern Colorado. Williams was suspended from Northern Colorado after leaving a loaded gun in an unattended backpack, causing him to miss most of the 2021 season. A Northern Colorado university appeals court later lifted the suspension, and Williams gained back his year of eligibility as he entered the portal.
At 6-foot-5-inch and 320 pounds, Williams has the size to compete on a Big Ten line and performed well in the Bears’ contest against Power Five opponent Colorado in 2021. Williams has mentioned that he will likely start out as a guard and move back to tackle if need be.
With both guard positions wide open for 2022, Williams should find himself in the middle of the starting spot competition this fall.