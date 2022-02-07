This is the second of a two-part look at the changes that Nebraska football made through the transfer portal. Part one, which summarized the Huskers’ offensive changes, can be found here.
The 2021 Nebraska football team had a clear strength on defense and a special teams unit in dire need of improvement. The defense lost some of its best talent to graduation and the NFL Draft, with the transfer portal claiming a few depth options as well.
Nebraska countered this well, claiming some key additions from the portal, including potential starters at multiple positions.
After a busy recruiting season, here are Nebraska’s defensive and special teams changes from the transfer portal:
Departing Defensive Linemen
Nebraska lost a rotational piece on its defensive line, with sixth-year senior Jordon Riley leaving in the transfer portal. This is Riley’s third transfer in his college career, with him starting his journey at North Carolina before transferring to Garden City Community College in 2018. After one year as a Broncbuster, he moved back up to Division I at Nebraska.
In his two-year Husker career, Riley saw action in several games both seasons. Riley played 10 games in 2021, recording seven tackles and a tackle for loss. His role was likely to increase in 2022, with junior defensive linemen Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels leaving for a chance at the NFL.
This leaves the Huskers slim at defensive line depth, with junior defensive lineman Casey Rogers and sophomores Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher being the only current players with game experience at the front of the line. Frost addressed the slim numbers at Wednesday’s media availability, noting the switch from a three-man front to a two-man front as a reason why the numbers are down.
Riley is following former Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon.
Senior edge rusher Pheldarius Payne also entered his name into the portal, but later removed his name and will stay with the team in 2022.
Departing Linebackers
Nebraska senior linebacker Will Honas is already in the rare company of college football players playing for seven years and will be transferring for his seventh and final season. Honas spent four years at Nebraska, playing in two. He started his career with two years at Butler Community College.
Honas missed all of 2021 with a knee injury in the spring, earning him a medical redshirt for his final season. He started seven games in 2020, excelling in his role and earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. With 13 tackles against Penn State and 10 against Illinois, Honas became the first Husker with double-digit tackles in consecutive games since 2018.
The linebacker was also a major part of Nebraska’s 2019 linebacker corps as well, finishing second on the team with 73 tackles and appearing in every game.
Honas will look to make the most of his seventh year, seeking a fresh start at Kansas State.
Sophomore linebacker Jackson Hannah is also leaving the program. Hannah appeared in every game of the 2021 season, playing mostly on special teams. His only linebacker action occurred in Nebraska’s blowout win over Fordham, where he tallied his first career tackle.
As a prospect, Hannah was a three-star recruit and will be returning to his home state in the portal, committing to Tennessee.
Freshman linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli transferred out of the program in January. Ho’ohuli never played in a game in his one year at Nebraska but was one of the biggest recruits of the Huskers’ 2021 class.
Ho’ohuli was the top recruit from Hawaii in his class, earning a four-star rating. He was one of the top 20 linebacker recruits nationally when he joined Nebraska. Ho’ohuli is also returning to the flagship university in his home state, transferring to Hawaii.
Incoming Defensive Backs
The Nebraska defensive back room took a hit at the conclusion of the 2021 season with the graduation of starting safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams, and standout junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt declaring for the NFL Draft. Needing to find some starter-worthy players from the portal to fill these holes, Nebraska found two strong potential candidates.
Arizona State transfer and current Husker sophomore defensive back Tommi Hill is an intriguing prospect for the Nebraska defensive back room. Hill started one game for the Sun Devils in 2021 and was expected to compete for a starting role in 2022 before his transfer.
Hill was a four-star recruit and was a Nebraska target before his initial commitment to Arizona State. He was ranked as the No. 12 cornerback recruit in the country by ESPN, showing his high upside. Hill has three years of eligibility and his redshirt year is still available.
Nebraska also added a transfer with experience playing at a high level, landing former Northern Iowa standout defensive back and current Husker junior Omar Brown. Brown made a tremendous impact in his time at Northern Iowa, seeing the field right away as a freshman and earning FCS Defensive Freshman of the Year for 2019. His stats were impressive, tallying six interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
In the spring 2021 FCS season, Brown started all seven games and earned an all-Missouri Valley honorable mention for his performance. Brown got back on track in the fall 2021 season, recording 33 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception before an injury cut his season short after seven games.
He is expected to play cornerback at Nebraska and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Two junior college transfers round out the defensive back additions for Nebraska. Current Husker sophomore DeShon Singleton was ranked the No. 4 junior college safety prospect in the country and will have three seasons of eligibility left plus an available redshirt.
Former Alabama commit Javier Morton also committed to Nebraska. Morton spent one year at Garden City Community College and was impressed with defensive backs coach Travis Fisher on his visit. A versatile defensive back, Morton will primarily play cornerback at Nebraska.
Departing Defensive Backs
Nebraska only has one defensive back opting for the portal, with freshman Malik Williams leaving the team. Williams did not play any snaps in his true freshman season at Nebraska. A former three-star recruit, Williams was a high school teammate with redshirt-freshman-running back Gabe Ervin Jr.
As of Feb. 6, Williams remains uncommitted in the portal.
Incoming Kickers
Nebraska kickers had a disastrous season in 2021, going 8-of-16 on the year. Desperate for an answer to its kicking woes, Nebraska turned to the transfer portal. In the portal, it landed Furman transfer and current Husker junior Timmy Bleekrode.
Bleekrode handled both kicking and punting duties for the Paladins but will be playing kicker in 2022. At Furman, Bleekrode went 15-for-18 on field goals, and has an impressive range, with a career-long of 51.
Walking-on at Nebraska is Bleekrode’s teammate, placekicker Spencer Pankratz. The Lincoln native has yet to attempt a field goal in college, but will provide depth at the position should Nebraska’s kicking woes continue.
Incoming Punters
Like field goal kicking, punting was also an adventure for the Huskers. Late touchdowns in the losses to Michigan State and Iowa were surrendered on punts, and inconsistencies in punting distance plagued the position.
Nebraska found a prime candidate to soothe its punting problems, bringing in FCS Punter of the Year Brian Buschini from Montana. Buschini placed 35 punts inside the 20-yard line in his Grizzlies career.
Aside from pinning his opponents deep, Buschini demonstrated his strong leg, having 30 punts of more than 50 yards. Buschini will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Huskers.
Departing Punters
Nebraska’s primary punter for the past two seasons, William Przystup entered the transfer portal. Przystup averaged 42.4 yards per punt in his two years as a Husker.
His Husker career was defined by inconsistencies, with him being capable of uncorking an 84-yard punt against Northwestern, while also unleashing a 7-yard punt against Michigan State.
As of Feb. 6, Przystup remains uncommitted in the transfer portal. He spent his first year at Michigan State before transferring to the Huskers in 2019.
Incoming Long Snappers
Senior long snapper Brady Weas spent his last three seasons at Georgetown, playing 31 games in his Hoya career.
Aside from being an accurate snapper, Weas tallied nine tackles in punt coverage. Walking on at Nebraska for his final season, Weas will compete for the starting snapper job this fall.