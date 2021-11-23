Rifle
The No. 9 Nebraska rifle team lost its second straight match on Sunday, falling 4,708-4,691 at home to No. 6 Air Force in the final match of the fall schedule. Air Force’s 4,708 points was its second-highest total on the season.
The Huskers were swept in the dual meet, also losing 4,701-4,678 to Air Force on Saturday.
Senior Emily Cheramie starred for the Huskers on Sunday, scoring 1,181 aggregate points and placing second overall. Cheramie won the smallbore event, scoring 591 points. In Saturday’s match, sophomore Cecelia Ossi finished the best of the Huskers, placing third with 1,179 points.
The smallbore event was particularly strong for the Huskers, as sophomore Madelynn Erickson placed second with a new personal best score of 587 on Sunday, leading an event the Huskers won by one point.
On Saturday, Nebraska claimed the top three shooters in smallbore, with Ossi winning the event and Cheramie and Erickson following in second and third place for a 2326-2320 victory in the event.
Erickson had a solid weekend, placing fourth overall on aggregate on Sunday and sixth on Saturday.
Air Force dominated the air rifle events, claiming the top three shooters on Saturday and Sunday.
Sophomore Peninah D’Souza led the way for the Falcons, shooting an elusive perfect 600 in air rifle on Saturday, a new school record for Air Force.
Freshman Scott Rockett previously held the Air Force record with a 599 in air rifle. Rockett matched his personal-best score on Sunday, tying him with D’Souza for first-place in Sunday’s air rifle event. Freshman Lauren Hurley rounded out the podium in air rifle on Sunday, scoring 593 points.
In Saturday’s air rifle event, Ossi finished in sixth, the highest of any Husker.
Nebraska senior Elena Flake finished fourth in air rifle on Sunday, with Cheramie and Erickson following. Freshman Mackenzie Strauch and Ossi also finished in the top ten, finishing seventh and eighth.
Strauch placed tenth overall in aggregate on Sunday with 1161 points, and Ossi finished seventh with 1167 points. Strauch also was eighth in aggregate on Saturday, marking two individual top-ten finishes on the weekend.
The Huskers start the winter portion of the schedule on Jan. 15 against Akron.
Swim and dive
The Nebraska women’s swim and dive team finished second at the Mizzou Invitational with 939 points. The Huskers only trailed the home team Missouri in the final ranks over the three-day invitational that took place in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri won the invitational handedly with a score of 1,366.5. The Huskers were sandwiched by Wyoming who finished in third place with a score of 480.5.
The Huskers started off the meet with a third place finish in the women's 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.79. The A relay team for the Huskers was led off by sophomore Lexi Kucera, freshman Milica Opacic, junior Emily Haimes and anchored by senior Autumn Haebig.
In the next women’s event, Haebig captured the first place spot in the A final and the preliminaries for the 500-yard freestyle. Haebig, who finished in a time of 4:44.04 in the finals, dropped a little over a second and a half on her time from the preliminaries in that event. Both of Haebig’s times qualified her for the NCAA B cut in the 500-yard freestyle.
Haebig also had a first place in the 200-yard freestyle A final with a time of 1:46.00. Her time in the 200-yard freestyle also qualified her for another NCAA B cut.
The Huskers had one more race in the 500-yard freestyle A final through senior Shannon Stott. Stott finished in eighth place in the final with a time of 4:53.58.
In the diving events, senior Sara Troyer finished fourth in the one-meter dive with a score of 278.10 in the A final. Troyer also added a fourth place finish in the three-meter dive with a score of 306.90, earning an NCAA A cut for those two diving events.
The Huskers started the swimming action back up with consecutive third place finishes in the 400-yard and 200-yard medley relay, in times of 3:41.46 and 1:41.32, respectively. The 400-yard relay involved Haebig, sophomore Ella Stein, Opacic and Kucera, while the 200-yard relay involved Haebig, freshman Maia Hall, Opacic and Kucera.
Junior Berkeley Livingston finished in first place in the 400-yard individual medley in a time of 4:17.10, which was good enough for an NCAA B cut.
In the 800-yard freestyle relay, the Huskers finished first and were led by Stott, Kucera, Opacic and then anchored by Haebig, who finished with a time of 7:15.75.
Stott rounded out the first place finishes for the Huskers in the 200-yard butterfly, which she got herself an NCAA B cut with a time of 1:58.76.
Wrapping up the Invitational, the Huskers placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The relay was led by Haimes, followed by Kucera, freshman Beatriz Padron and anchored by Haebig in a time of 3:20.12.
Nebraska now will turn its efforts towards the U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina over Dec. 1-4.
Cross country
The Nebraska cross country team concluded its 2021 season at the NCAA Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.
On Saturday, senior Erika Freyhof represented the Huskers in her final collegiate race and her second consecutive NCAA Championship meet appearance. Freyhof was the only Husker on either the men’s or women’s team to represent Nebraska at the NCAA Championships.
Out of 250 runners, Freyhof finished 138th in the 6k with a time of 20:44.7.
Taking the national title was North Carolina State after tallying up 84 total points. Claiming the individual crown was BYU senior Whittni Orton with a run of 19:25.4.
Freyhof wrapped up her senior season earning All-Big Ten honors for the second season in a row with her 13th-place finish at the Big Ten Championships last month. Freyhof also garnered All-Region honors with a 10th-place finish at the Midwest Regional last week.
The Hamilton, Michigan native is also the first Nebraska female runner to qualify for multiple national championship meets since Lara Crofford back in 2010.
On the season, Freyhof had a second-place finish and two third-place finishes. Her second-place finish came at the 5k at the Chile Pepper Festival in October after running a personal best 16:52.1.
With the outdoor cross country season officially done, the team will now turn its attention to the indoor track and field season. The first official meet of the season will be the Graduate Classic at home on Jan. 14-15.