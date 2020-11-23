Nebraska’s blowout loss to Illinois last weekend was dumbfounding for many.
The Huskers were favored by more than two touchdowns coming into the game, and had just come off of a win against Penn State. On the other hand, the Fighting Illini went into the blowout after a close win against a struggling Rutgers team, and had started four quarterbacks through four weeks.
On Saturday, however, Illinois crushed Nebraska 41-23, building a three-touchdown advantage by the end of the third quarter.
The unexpected struggles came partly due to a poor week of practice. Junior wide receiver Kade Warner implied at Monday’s press conference that there was a lack of effort leading up to the game.
“We obviously didn’t show out as well as we wanted to last week, and that starts with practice,” Warner said. “Yesterday and today, we practiced much harder, there’s been a new kind of intensity and detail.”
Warner didn’t receive a target against Illinois. Sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska’s leading receiver on the year, had six catches for 60 yards against the Fighting Illini, and also echoed that the receivers had struggled in practice.
Specifically, Robinson mentioned the problems the offense has had in moving the ball downfield. He came up with the team’s only reception of more than 20 yards in the fourth quarter, catching a 31-yard pass from junior quarterback Adrian Martinez in garbage time.
“In practice we weren't really executing the way we should have on passes down the field,” Robinson said. “Now we know exactly what we have to do. Everybody has to be running full speed to get the chemistry going with the quarterbacks."
The receiver group’s struggles have coincided with the Huskers’ struggles at the quarterback position. The Huskers are second-to-last in the conference in passing yards this season, only ahead of Illinois. Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey have combined for two passing touchdowns and have thrown six interceptions. Nebraska has 10 total turnovers on the year, with nine of them coming from the quarterback position.
Warner said the key to turning around the offense will be limiting those turnovers and other “self-inflicted negatives,” SINs for short.
“We got to stop beating ourselves and giving the defense short fields and giving the other offenses the opportunity to score,” Warned said. “I think if we fix those and just play our game and play the way we're supposed to play it and quit those SINs I think it will all turn around for us.”
Nebraska will have to turn that around quickly heading into a Black Friday matchup with Iowa. A few things will be different this time around, as for the first time in Nebraska’s 10 years in the Big Ten, the matchup will not take place in the final week of the regular season.
On top of that, the past two years under head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers have gone into a showdown against the Hawkeyes following a win. Frost said that the team’s energy won’t be different because of the fact that Nebraska is coming off of a big loss this time around.
“Our guys have responded this week, energy's way better,” he said. “I think they're excited to play Iowa. Iowa's a really good team. It's gonna be a black-and-blue game, like it always is against those guys.”
Although Nebraska hasn’t beat Iowa since 2014, the game has come down to a last-second field goal in both of Frost’s years at the helm. Improved quarterback play will be important on Saturday if the Huskers want to get over the hump, and the starting spot for that opportunity is still up in the air.
“Just like last week, we're letting them compete and I'm not sure,” Frost said.
It is possible that both Martinez and McCaffrey are involved in the game plan. Last year, Martinez played for the majority of the game, but McCaffrey provided a spark with a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver JD Spielman that cut the deficit to 24-17.
No matter who the quarterback is on Friday, the team is looking to break out of their early season struggles and emerge victorious.
“We just want to win. And the fact that it's Iowa this week and that we're coming off a not-so-great game, the passion is going to be there, anticipation is going to be there,” senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. “It just means it's going to make it that much sweeter when we come out on top on Friday.”