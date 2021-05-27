For the first time since 2017, Nebraska baseball is bringing a Big Ten Championship back to Lincoln, Nebraska.
It only took 12 weeks to crown the Huskers as conference champions, culminating in a 9-0 rout of Ohio State last Sunday. With Michigan dropping its series last weekend to Maryland, Nebraska built a 3.5 game lead with only three games remaining, cementing its place in history.
The Huskers have also put themselves in a position to receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament thanks to claiming the conference crown. Although not selected as a predetermined host site, Nebraska will enter as one of the higher seeds in the field of 64.
As it stands, Nebraska is currently projected a No. 2 seed in the regional, pitting Texas Tech as the host site. The Red Raiders hold the eighth national seed in the tournament, making the Huskers path a little easier.
The Huskers are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, eclipsing their season high of seven consecutive wins set earlier in the season. Head coach Will Bolt gives credit to the upperclassmen for showing younger players what it takes to win in a major conference.
“I joined Nebraska baseball with a culture that was already established and full of guys that had won before,” Bolt said following Sunday’s title-clinching victory. “These guys are selfless, and I’ve really leaned on them to guide us all throughout the season during our toughest moments as a team.”
Three members of the Huskers’ Big Ten Championship team from 2017 remain on the roster, including senior outfielder Joe Acker, senior outfielder Mojo Hagge and senior catcher Luke Roskam. Both Acker and Roskam have had career years in terms of statistics, guiding them to the top of several major hitting categories in the Big Ten.
While the veterans have certainly stepped up with their leadership and production, Bolt has gotten some help from two key incoming freshmen. Both freshman infielder Max Anderson and freshman infielder Brice Matthews have become mainstays in the Husker lineup in the midst of incredible first seasons.
“Those guys played great, Max has gotten better and better all year long and Brice has overcome so much adversity throughout the year,” Bolt said. “It’s a sign of a healthy program to have some younger guys chipping in to our success and culture.”
Coming into Sunday’s game against the Buckeyes, Nebraska had the opportunity to clinch the conference with a win and Michigan loss. Bolt said he found out during the game that Michigan had lost and Nebraska could seal the championship with a win when Director of Operations Curtis Ledbetter tapped him on the shoulder and said four words.
“It’s championship Sunday today.”
Bolt has often referred to the final game of a weekend series as “championship Sunday,” meaning his team could either clinch a series victory or build momentum for next weekend. With last Sunday being the biggest of all, Bolt’s team made sure to make it count.
“They put the score of that game on the scoreboard and that’s when it really sunk in with our players and reality hit them,” Bolt said. “I thought it was our best game of the year, we just showed up and played great.”
A near flawless game lacked intrigue late as the Huskers built themselves a five-run cushion in the first inning. Without a true fourth day starter, Nebraska relied on its bullpen to get through the game and they delivered, shutting out Ohio State in the process.
The Husker bullpen, a unit that touted a 23.2 inning scoreless streak earlier in the season, ran into their first major rough patch in the beginning of May after blowing two late-game leads against Rutgers. Since that series, the bullpen has only surrendered 16 earned runs over its previous 10 games.
“That was a tough weekend, and we could’ve gone one of two ways, but we regrouped and kept playing good baseball,” Bolt said. “I had a conversation with them after that weekend and told them we’re a good team and we worked hard to get where we’re at now.”
Since the Huskers were swept by the Scarlet Knights, Nebraska has won nine of its last 10 games with the only loss being against previously-ranked Indiana. A big part of Nebraska’s success down the stretch has been its much-improved starting pitching, anchored by junior pitcher Cade Povich.
Povich boasts a 3.12 ERA, the best mark among the Huskers’ three starters, followed by graduate transfer Chance Hroch, who has been a reliable second-game starter in recent weeks. His shutout of Indiana last Saturday night was the first of his career and earned him Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.
However, the biggest reason for Nebraska’s consistent success has been the offensive firepower, junior infielder/pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, one of the country’s best two-way players. While also getting it done on the mound as a closer, he has been Nebraska’s No. 3 hitter and leads the team with 35 RBIs.
Along with Schwellenbach, Acker and senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark have made up the top three of the Husker batting order for the last 32 games. In that span they’ve gone 24-8, with Acker posting a career-high .394 OBP and Hallmark sitting in a tie for the conference lead with 57 hits.
“We have a lot of top end talent with guys that were here when we got here, and we surrounded them with the other pieces,” Bolt said. “Acker spoke in front of the team and said he’s won the championship before and he wanted the younger guys to feel that before he leaves.”
In Bolt’s second year at his alma mater, he has flipped the script and put Husker baseball back on the map at the national level. According to Bolt, deep runs into the postseason is something he not only wants, but also hopes to expect from the program for the future.
Although not picked in the top six in the conference in preseason polls, Bolt continues to stress that this year wasn’t a rebuild — rather a year of implementing his style of play on an already talented team. His small ball brand of baseball resembles that of his playing days in the 2000s under legendary Nebraska baseball head coach Dave Van Horn.
“This wasn’t a rebuild. The overall depth of this team was crucial in order for us to be as successful as we have been in this grueling schedule,” Bolt said. “Our job was to continue the previously established momentum and put our stamp on it.”
Nebraska wraps up the regular season with a three-game series against Michigan in front of a home crowd at Haymarket Park. Povich will take the mound for the Huskers on Friday afternoon for game one at noon.