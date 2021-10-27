Nebraska football returns to the field against Purdue on Saturday after a welcome bye week following eight straight weeks of games. The Huskers disappointed in their last time on the field, dropping a very winnable road game at Minnesota 30-23 on Oct. 16.
Purdue has shown flashes of greatness this season, particularly in its 24-7 road victory over then-No. 2 ranked Iowa, but lost a lot of positive momentum in its 30-13 home defeat at the hands of Wisconsin last weekend.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost earned his first win over Purdue in his tenure in 2020, following two previous defeats. Purdue has beaten Frost in Lincoln before, and will look to keep him from evening the score on Saturday.
Here are the key players looking to will the Boilermakers to a victory on Saturday:
David Bell, WR:
Last year, the Nebraska secondary had its hands full with junior wide receiver David Bell, who put up a season-high 132 yards, 89 of those coming on a fourth quarter touchdown.
Bell excelled in the 2020 season and was named First Team All-Big Ten at his position.
He picked up right where he left off so far this season, leading the Big Ten in receiving yards entering this weekend’s game with more than 100 yards separating him from the next-closest player.
Bell also leads the conference in receiving yards per game, averaging an astonishing 118.7 yards per contest. His 118.7 yards per game ranks him sixth nationally, with no other Big Ten receiver in the top 20.
In four of Purdue’s games, Bell has eclipsed the 100 yard receiving mark, tying for the conference lead.
His most successful contest was the upset victory over Iowa, where Bell put up a season-high 240 yards off 11 receptions with one touchdown. His 240 receiving yards were the second-highest total in Purdue history. Bell’s standout performance earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Bell also had a dominant performance in Purdue’s non-conference game against UConn, tying his career high with three touchdowns.
With a team that passes almost 60% of the time on offense, Bell will look to have another big day against the Husker secondary.
George Karlaftis, DE:
Bell isn’t the only nationally-lauded player on Purdue’s roster. Junior defensive end George Karlaftis is a popular name in NFL Draft circles, with most scouts projecting him to be selected in the Top 20 of the 2022 NFL Draft, should he choose to enter.
Watching Karlaftis on the field, it's not hard to see why he’s gaining popularity for the next level. Karlaftis is an expert block-shedder, having a wide arsenal of moves to get past the offensive line and into the backfield. Even when facing double-teams, Karlaftis has a nose for the football and can find his way into the backfield on most plays.
Throughout the first four games of the season, Karlaftis had 16 quarterback pressures, leading teams to gameplan away from his side of the field in the following weeks.
The lack of attention has slightly hampered the numbers on the stat sheet, but Karlaftis still has impressive numbers in several categories. He has tallied eight quarterback hurries on the season, forced two fumbles and showed his awareness returning a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown against Wisconsin.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick compared Karlaftis to Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who made several plays in the Wolverines’ victory over the Huskers.
However Nebraska tries to gameplan against him, stopping Karlaftis will be a top priority on Saturday.
Payne Durham, TE:
The Purdue passing attack has another key weapon in junior tight end Payne Durham. Durham is a familiar foe for the Huskers, scoring touchdowns in the two previous Nebraska-Purdue games.
Durham has struggled with injuries this season, leading to a dip in production in late September, but returned to form in a big way in Purdue’s loss to Wisconsin. Durham was the brightest spot on an otherwise lackluster day for the Purdue offense, catching nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
His nine receptions were the most by a tight end against Wisconsin since 2000. However, his performance wasn’t all positive, as he did have the ball stripped away from him on a third-quarter interception.
His performance against Wisconsin was his best showing since Purdue’s Week 1 victory over Oregon State, where he caught seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-sealing 50-yard score with two minutes remaining.
Nebraska has shown difficulties defending tight ends on third downs, particularly in the Michigan game, and Durham is one of the best tight ends the Huskers have seen all season. Durham is also a solid red-zone threat, demanding attention once Purdue gets deep into Nebraska territory.
Jaylan Alexander, LB:
One of the other few bright spots for Purdue in its loss against Wisconsin was senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander, having his best game of the season, tallying 15 total tackles with one tackle for loss and also forcing a fumble.
The linebacker has steadily improved as the season’s gone along, notching double-digit tackles in each of the last two games. The great performances have vaulted him to the team lead in total tackles, with 12 separating him from second place. Alexander also leads the team in solo tackles, with 32 of his 52 tackles being unassisted.
Alexander has also shown promise in pass coverage, breaking up four passes on the season, including two in the Purdue victory over Illinois on Sept. 25.
Another key facet of Alexander’s game is the experience he brings to the Purdue defense. This is his third season gaining significant playing time for the Boilermakers, appearing in all of Purdue’s games the previous two seasons. His 2020 campaign saw him emerge as a leader of the Purdue defense, as he finished second on the team in tackles and earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
The linebackers have been one of the most consistent units all season for the Purdue defense, with the play of Alexander being a big reason why. Facing a Nebraska offense that looks to establish the run, the play from Alexander and the linebackers could be huge in setting the tone on Saturday.