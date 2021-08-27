In 2020, the Big Ten had a football season unlike any the conference had ever seen. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols some teams like Maryland only played five games, whereas teams like Penn State played the full nine games originally regulated by the Big Ten.
On the field, the results were just as strange. Big Ten West division winner Northwestern lost to the Big Ten East division’s last-place finisher Michigan State, while traditional powerhouses Penn State and Michigan both finished with a losing record. Indiana, meanwhile, inexplicably finished 6-1 in conference play.
After opt-outs and no contests led to an unorthodox 2020 season, here’s how I see the return to normal affecting each Big Ten team in 2021. Let’s take a look at how the conference shakes out in the first installment of the Daily Nebraskan’s Big Ten Power Rankings.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (2020 record: 7-1)
The Buckeyes have won four straight Big Ten Championships, and are showing no signs of letting the gap between them and the rest of the conference close in 2021.
Ohio State is, however, breaking in a new quarterback with freshman CJ Stroud, but he’s surrounded by arguably the most talented wide receiving corps in college football. The receiver tandem of senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson combined for a little below 1500 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020.
Also returning is junior running back Master Teague III, who led the way on the ground for the Buckeyes with 514 yards and eight touchdowns. That being said, Teague is not the only name to watch in the backfield. Freshman running back TreVeon Henderson has been receiving high praise from the coaching staff, and is one of a school-record seven five star recruits from Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class.
Ohio State’s only weakness last year was pass defense. The Buckeyes allowed a conference-worst 304 passing yards per game last season. However, that’s not because of a lack of talent. Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks has been getting first-round NFL Draft hype, and junior Cameron Brown, who started all of 2019, returns after missing the final six games of last season with an Achilles injury.
The Buckeyes also forced 2.4 turnovers per game in 2020, so any team wishing to pull off an upset will have to play near-perfectly on both sides of the football in 2021.
2. Wisconsin Badgers (2020 record: 4-3)
Despite finishing third in the Big Ten West in 2020, the Badgers are the division favorites this season for good reason.
Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz showed tremendous potential in his 2020 campaign, throwing for 1238 yards and nine touchdowns, including a five-touchdown game against Illinois.
Mertz trailed off in the second half of the season after various injuries and contracting COVID-19, but he is now fully healthy and should be productive once more thanks to the return of senior receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, who both missed most of 2020 due to injury.
Defensively, the Badgers were strong as ever in 2020, allowing just 17.4 points per game and ranking first in the conference in both rushing and passing defense. The conference schedule also favors Wisconsin in 2020. The Badgers have all their toughest opponents at home, including Penn State, Northwestern, Michigan and Iowa.
Wisconsin also lucks out by avoiding Ohio State, but a difficult non-conference schedule could mess with the Badgers’ momentum. Besides the marquee neutral-site matchup with Notre Dame, Wisconsin has a trap game in the middle of the season with Army, a team whose option attack has recently taken both Oklahoma and Michigan into overtime.
3. Iowa Hawkeyes (2020 record: 6-2)
After losing its two first games in 2020 by a combined five points, Iowa rattled off six straight wins to finish the season, five of which were by two touchdowns or more. Junior starting quarterback Spencer Petras could be one of the more gifted passers the Hawkeyes have had in recent history, and he should only improve in his second full season as a starter.
Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson also had an excellent season, rushing for 762 yards and seven touchdowns, good enough for third and fourth in the Big Ten respectively.
Iowa has some big shoes to fill after key departures at receiver and both lines. Their top two receivers in 2020, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, did not return for their “super-senior” seasons. Elsewhere, both starting tackles from last season are not returning, as well as three of the four starting defensive linemen.
However, besides the defensive linemen, Iowa returns most of its defense, including the entire secondary. The secondary has been a recent strength for the Hawkeyes, as they lead the Power 5 in interceptions over the past four seasons.
Iowa keeps most of the core from a team that finished as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, and with a high-ceiling quarterback like Petras, the Hawkeyes could be a serious contender for the Big Ten West.
4. Indiana Hoosiers (2020 record: 6-2)
Indiana shocked the world in 2020, finishing with its second-highest conference winning percentage in program history. The main factor behind the breakout season, senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., is returning for the Hoosiers in 2021.
Penix is a force to be reckoned with when healthy and is a popular dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, but injuries have ended his last three seasons early. Other key players returning are senior 2020 Big Ten Receiver of the Year Ty Fryfogle and First Team All-Big Ten senior linebacker Micah McFadden, who is described as the leader of the Indiana defense.
Indiana returns several pieces from a roster that was seven points away from the Big Ten Championship, but getting back there and closing the gap has to require Penix staying at full strength for a full season.
Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, their offensive line was ranked the worst pass-blocking front in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus, but Indiana’s coaching staff likes their chances to improve on the line in 2021.
After a breakout 2020, Indiana will have every team’s full attention in 2021. That’s not helped by a difficult schedule including trips to Penn State, Iowa and Michigan as well as a non-conference home game against No. 8 Cincinnati. Indiana has the talent to compete with the top of the Big Ten, but will need every bit of its 2020 magic and then some to replicate the results with this schedule.
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (2020 record: 4-5)
One of the many teams in the Big Ten that played well below their talent level in 2020, the Nittany Lions are expecting a return to form in 2021. A big reason for the drop off is turnovers, as Penn State was -9 in the turnover column in their 0-5 start, but +1 in its 4-0 finish to the season.
Redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford took a step back in 2020, but he still has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. On top of that, he seemed to be rounding the corner in the final stretch of the season.
The Nittany Lions have one of the more explosive running back corps in the conference with senior Baylor transfer John Lovett joining a group that had three rushers with over 200 yards in the 2020 season.
Penn State has the offensive firepower to compete with the top teams in the conference, provided it doesn’t turn the ball over. Add in a defense that should rebound after two of its top players opted-out of the 2020 season, and what’s left is a team that’s ready to start its climb back to the top of the conference.
6. Northwestern Wildcats (2020 record: 7-2)
Northwestern won its second Big Ten West title in three years in 2020, and would like a better result in the subsequent season than its 3-9 drop in 2019 after winning the crown in 2018.
There are reasons for skepticism towards the Wildcats, as they have the second-lowest amount of returning production in the FBS. Two of their top running backs transferred with the top returning back suffering a season-ending injury, and the returning receiving corps combined for 15 receptions for 170 yards and no touchdowns.
However, the defense was the strength of the Wildcats in 2020, and it should remain strong in 2021. A key player for the defense is sophomore safety Brandon Joseph, who tallied six interceptions in 2020.
Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald always coaches a well-disciplined team, and former five-star recruit and Clemson transfer senior quarterback Hunter Johnson could have the change of scenery needed to reach his full potential. Add in a strong returning defense, and you have one of the better teams in the division.
7. Michigan Wolverines (2020 record: 2-4)
The Wolverines had by far the worst team of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure in 2020, finishing with a losing record and looking unmotivated and sloppy all season.
Michigan still has a lot of talent on its roster, leading to many predicting a bounce-back season for the Wolverines in 2021. A major reason for this optimism is junior quarterback Cade McNamara, who coaches have praised as taking a tremendous leap forward in the offseason. Also returning on the offensive side is senior running back Hassan Haskins, who rushed for a team-high six touchdowns in 2020.
Michigan is bringing in a new defensive coordinator in 2021, with former Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald taking over the defense. Macdonald is bringing in a new, more varied scheme hoping to improve on a unit that allowed the third most points per game in the conference in 2020.
Michigan certainly has the firepower to rebound in 2021, but the shaky defense learning a new scheme combined with the way Harbaugh seemed to lose the buy-in of his players in 2020 keeps one skeptical of a major bounce back season.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2020 record: 3-4)
Minnesota returns some of the most experienced skill players in the conference. Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan is headed into his fourth season as the Gophers’ starter, and redshirt senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing yards and touchdowns last year. Ibrahim is now heading into his fourth season as the main back for Minnesota.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Gophers will need to improve on a rushing defense that allowed 6.3 yards per carry in 2020, which ranked 124th in the FBS.
Getting off to a strong start is crucial for Minnesota in 2021. Besides a likely loss against Ohio State in Week 1, the Golden Gophers avoid the other conference favorites until late in the season, where they close with Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin consecutively.
If head coach PJ Fleck can avoid losing early games against the rest of the Big Ten’s middle pack, Minnesota could have a high finish again in the Big Ten West.
9. Nebraska Huskers (2020 record: 3-5)
The Huskers are looking for a turnaround in 2021, after having their fourth consecutive losing season in 2020. A key to turning that record around is better finishes in close games. Since head coach Scott Frost has taken the reins as Husker head coach, only North Carolina has lost more one possession games than Nebraska.
The main key to turning it around involves the Husker offense. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has yet to stay healthy for an entire season, and he lost top receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the transfer portal in the offseason.
However, the Huskers are optimistic about senior Montana transfer Samori Toure replacing Robinson at wide receiver, and Southern California sophomore transfer running back Markese Stepp hopes to give the Huskers a consistent power run game to help set up the deep passes Nebraska has struggled to connect on recently.
Aside from a collapse against Illinois, the defense played well in 2020 and returns nine starters for 2021. Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is one of the Big Ten’s top lockdown corners, and senior linebacker JoJo Domann is garnering national attention.
If the Huskers can find an offensive identity, and cut down on penalties and turnovers, Frost could have his first bowl eligible team in his tenure. However, based on prior results, skepticism is still in the air.
10. Purdue Boilermakers (2020 record: 2-4)
Purdue’s offense was the star of its 2020 season, and should remain the strength of the team in 2021 thanks to junior wide receiver David Bell, who snagged a conference-best eight touchdowns in 2021.
The Boilermakers will have to solve their quarterback dilemma, as fifth-year senior Aidan O’Connell and junior Jack Plummer each started three games for Purdue last season, both throwing for over 900 yards. Purdue was one of the most pass-heavy teams in college football last season, throwing 43.5 times per game, which ranked third in the FBS.
Purdue’s defense needs improvement in 2021, particularly the pass rush that managed a measly five sacks in six games in 2020. A lack of forced turnovers was also a huge issue, as Purdue’s final three games came without a Boilermaker takeaway.
This offense can put up points, but a lack of big plays on defense and a one-dimensional offensive scheme makes it hard to see the Boilermakers’ ceiling as anything above six wins.
11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2020 record: 3-6)
Rutgers is slowly headed on the right track with head coach Greg Schiano, but it does not have the talent yet to break out of the Big Ten’s cellar.
12. Maryland Terrapins (2020 record: 2-3)
Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa should be a fun watch, but the defense is subpar and head Coach Mike Locksley’s teams have been as inconsistent and turnover prone as they come.
13. Michigan State Spartans (2020 record: 2-5)
Another transitional year is likely for the Spartans after head coach Mel Tucker’s rebuild process was halted in 2020.
14. Illinois Fighting Illini (2020 record: 2-6)
A team that finished dead last in the Big Ten brings in a new coach that hasn’t coached in college football since 2017. This team doesn’t have much upside for 2021, despite the record number of “super-seniors” returning.