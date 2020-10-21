Three schedules, three opening dates and countless upset players and fans later, Big Ten football is finally back.
No. 14 Wisconsin and Indiana kick off the much-anticipated conference slate on Friday in what looks to be one of the more interesting seasons in Big Ten history. If nothing else, it’s due to the uniqueness of the schedule.
The conference plans to play eight games in eight weeks, an interesting strategy given the dozens of games that have been canceled around the country due to COVID-19 outbreaks within teams. During the conference championship week on Dec. 19, all teams not in the conference championship game will participate in “Big Ten Champions Week,” a ninth regular season game against teams opposite from each other in the divisional standings.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the Big Ten stands before the first week in my preseason Big Ten power rankings. Here’s hoping student-athletes stay safe and the conference has a successful campaign in an unprecedented year
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-1 in 2019)
Nebraska, meet your week one opponent: a motivated Ohio State squad coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Clemson in last year’s College Football Playoff.
And unfortunately for Nebraska, the Buckeyes return a good portion of last season’s core as well. Junior quarterback and Heisman candidate Justin Fields returns to lead a dynamic Ohio State offense. Fields will no longer have J.K. Dobbins to accompany him in the backfield, but Ohio State did add graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon, a career 2,000-yard rusher at Oklahoma.
Junior wide receiver Chris Olave returns as the Buckeyes’ No. 1 option in the passing game, and sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson also returns after a 432-yard, five-touchdown campaign in 2019. Ohio State has a host of young wide receiving talent behind Olave and Wilson, so look for that position to be a strength again this year.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeye secondary received a key boost when junior cornerback Shaun Wade announced last month he was opting back in to play for Ohio State this season. Meanwhile, Ohio State coaches and fans hope that sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison’s development continues from a promising 2019 season, setting up the power rusher in a long lineage of talented Buckeye edge rushers.
Despite some losses at key positions, head coach Ryan Day and his squad are the type of program that reloads, not rebuilds. Ohio State will look to start the season strong when it hosts Nebraska on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2 in 2019)
It is a shame that the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have to meet in week two when both sides will be working out early-season kinks.
Much like Ohio State, Penn State lost some offensive talent, but will look to reload at key skill positions. The Nittany Lion offense is anchored by redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford, who threw for over 2,600 yards in his first full season as the starter in 2019.
Clifford will need to improve on his accuracy if Penn State wants to challenge Ohio State for the Big Ten East crown. Last season, Clifford completed a pedestrian 59.2% of his passes, and he’ll need to take the next step as a passer if the Nittany Lions want to find success.
He’ll be aided by one of the most talented backfields in the country. Even if redshirt running back Journey Brown, last season’s starter, is unable to participate this season due to a heart condition, Penn State has two talented sophomore running backs in the wings in Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. The Nittany Lions boast a strong offensive line, wide receiver and tight end units, rounding out a talented offense.
Unlike Ohio State, Penn State’s best defensive player, linebacker Micah Parsons, will not be opting back into the 2020 season. Despite the loss of Parsons, the Nittany Lions will still have a strong linebacking core, one anchored by sophomore Brandon Smith. In the secondary, look for senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields to lead the unit — if he can remain healthy.
All in all, the Nittany Lions have the talent to compete for all four quarters against the Buckeyes, and their clash on Halloween should be nothing short of epic. First, Penn State faces a difficult road test at Indiana on Saturday. The Nittany Lions’ opener kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
3. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-2 in 2019)
I’m taking the Golden Gophers as my preseason favorite in the Big Ten West for three reasons in particular.
The first reason is that Minnesota may have the second best quarterback in the conference. Junior quarterback Tanner Morgan returns after an electric 2019, in which he threw for well over 3,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. If Morgan hits his stride early in the season, the Golden Gophers will be a tough team to beat.
Secondly, much like Ohio State, Minnesota benefits from a key player opting back into the 2020 season. Junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a 1,200-yard receiver last season, was a crucial addition to the Golden Gopher offense when he announced that he would be opting back in to play for Minnesota. Bateman has the potential not only to be the best wide receiver in the conference, but also to take home the Biletnikoff Trophy as the nation’s best wide receiver.
Thirdly, Minnesota avoids a regular season matchup with the conference’s top two teams in Ohio State and Penn State. And the Golden Gophers crossover matchups are rather friendly, as head coach PJ Fleck’s squad opens the season by hosting No. 18 Michigan and follows that with a trip to Maryland in week two.
Ultimately, though, Minnesota’s stability at quarterback, the skill positions and the offensive line gives them the edge over Wisconsin. The Badgers’ and Golden Gophers’ matchup on Thanksgiving weekend should once again play a crucial role in deciding the winner of the division.
No. 21 Minnesota’s opening-week showdown with No. 18 Michigan on Saturday kicks off on ABC at 6:30 p.m.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (10-4 in 2019)
No matter who the starting quarterback is for head coach Paul Chryst and Wisconsin, the Badgers’ game plan is simple: run the ball behind a physical offensive line, dominate the time of possession and maintain an aggressive defense.
It just might take some time to get the offensive part going. The Badgers are a team that would desperately appreciate a tune-up game against an inferior opponent, as Wisconsin lost starting quarterback senior Jack Coan to a foot injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Coan threw for over 2,700 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019.
The keys to the offense appear to be turned over to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, who is taking first-team reps according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Wisconsin also avoids having to play Ohio State and Penn State, but uncertainty on the offense gives the Golden Gophers the edge.
No. 14 Wisconsin opens its Big Ten slate on Friday, when the Badgers host Illinois at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
5. Michigan Wolverines (9-4 in 2019)
The Wolverines have their questions on the offensive side of the ball, but Michigan’s defense will look to carry the team in 2020.
Up front, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, senior defensive end Kwity Paye (one of 10 preseason Big Ten honorees), fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton stabilize an athletic front four. Junior linebacker Cameron McGrone, an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019, and senior linebacker Josh Ross, a captain in 2020 who missed a majority of last year due to injury, look to shore up the middle of the field.
Michigan’s safeties are solid, as senior Brad Hawkins and sophomore Daxton Hill make up one of the conference’s better safety tandems. But for as strong as Michigan’s defense is, its offense poses a host of questions.
Gone is Shea Patterson, last year’s starting quarterback who graduated and is currently a free agent in the NFL. Dylan McCaffrey, Michigan’s backup quarterback last season, opted out of the 2020 season and is looking to transfer. Enter junior quarterback Joe Milton, who has attempted 12 passes in his collegiate career.
Milton is a massive wildcard, and the Wolverines will be in for a .500 year at best if they cannot get reliable quarterback play. Milton and the Wolverines will be tested early, as Michigan visits No. 21 Minnesota in week one.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3 in 2019)
Iowa football has made headlines this offseason for all the wrong reasons.
Several Hawkeye athletes have released allegations against head coach Kirk Ferentz and the rest of the Iowa program, alleging mistreatment to, and racial discrimination of, Black student-athletes. Earlier this month, a lawsuit filed by Black former Iowa football players demanded a $20 million settlement and that Ferenz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz — Kirk’s son — and Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta all lose their jobs.
As for on the field, the Hawkeyes will turn to sophomore Spencer Petras at quarterback after the graduation of three-year starter Nate Stanley. Petras will still have offensive weapons to utilize, as senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and fellow senior wide receiver Brandon Smith return to boost the Iowa offense.
Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson, who ran for 638 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, will look to give Petras another safety valve to lean on. Iowa will need to replace some production on the defensive side of the ball, but it does boast one of the best special teams units in the country led by senior kicker Keith Duncan. The Hawkeyes will also look for Smith-Marsette to give them a boost in the return game.
Iowa opens the 2020 season at Purdue on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
7. Indiana Hoosiers (8-5 in 2019)
Indiana football took a major step in the right direction in 2019, notching eight victories for the first time since 1993.
The Hoosiers’ offense returns redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. Penix Jr. split time with starter Peyton Ramsey last year, but Ramsey’s offseason transfer to Northwestern means Penix Jr. can run the show by himself in 2020.
Indiana returns key pieces at other offensive positions as well. Junior running back Stevie Scott nearly accumulated 2,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons for the Hoosiers, and senior wide receiver Whop Philyor eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and was named Indiana’s most valuable offensive player.
Redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot returns after setting single-season Hoosier records with 52 receptions and 622 receiving yards in 2019. On the defensive end, look for a pair of redshirt seniors to lead the Hoosier defensive unit in defensive lineman Jerome Johnson and defensive back Marcelino Ball.
If Penix Jr. can stay healthy, this Hoosier squad could be a sleeper team that does some major damage in the Big Ten. Regardless of its overall record, Indiana should be a fun team to watch. Indiana opens the regular season hosting No. 8 Penn State.
8. Nebraska Huskers (5-7 in 2019)
This is a make-or-break year for junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Much was made in the offseason about the quarterback competition between Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. Head coach Scott Frost named Martinez the starting quarterback on Monday, and Nebraska coaches and fans hope that he can regain his freshman-year form. Otherwise, the ultra-talented McCaffrey will be waiting in the wings.
Nebraska should have more offensive production than it did a year ago. Sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, highly-touted junior wide receiver Omar Manning and junior wide receiver Kade Warner should lead a deep, talented wide receiver group. Senior running back Dedrick Mills returns after a 745-yard campaign in 2019, while the Huskers return a majority of their tight end production from a year ago.
If Nebraska is to find success in this shortened season, it will need to generate pressure up front. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille and junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels will need to harass the quarterback and fill gaps in the running game. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt look to lead a much-improved Nebraska secondary.
Ultimately, Nebraska’s first four games will tell the story. The Huskers open the season with Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Penn State. If Nebraska is able to win one or two games, Husker fans can hope for a competitive season. If not, it could be another long year in Lincoln.
9. Purdue Boilermakers (4-8 in 2019)
Thankfully, college football fans are blessed with another year to watch talented Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Moore, a sophomore, is entering his third year of collegiate football. He maintains his sophomore status due to the fact that he missed a majority of 2019 with an injury. Moore and sophomore wide receiver David Bell should form one of the better one-two punches in the conference at wide receiver.
Who will be throwing them the ball remains unclear. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who will miss the start of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, has named a starting quarterback according to multiple sources — but who it is has yet to be announced. Junior quarterbacks Jack Plummer, Aidan O’Connell and graduate-transfer quarterback Austin Burton are all in the mix to be named Purdue’s quarterback.
On the defensive end, the Boilermakers welcome back senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, who missed all of 2019 with a knee injury. As a whole, Purdue’s defense looks to be more experienced than it was a year ago, a good sign entering 2020.
Purdue faces Iowa in its season-opener on Saturday.
10. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-7 in 2019)
Credit to Illinois head coach Lovie Smith for getting the Illini to a bowl game for the first time since 2014. Smith has the Illini trending in the right direction, and Illinois is far more talented than the last four teams on this list.
Illinois has a quality returning quarterback in senior Brandon Peters, and also returns a quality wide receiving talent in senior Josh Imatorbhebhe — who posted 634 yards and nine touchdowns last year. Perhaps most importantly, Illinois returns four of five offensive line starters from 2019. On the defensive end, Illinois returns senior linebacker Jake Hansen and fellow senior linebacker Milo Hansen.
Illinois opens the regular season against No. 14 Wisconsin on Friday.
The Rest of the Big Ten
11. Northwestern Wildcats (3-9 in 2019)
12. Michigan State Spartans (7-6 in 2019)
13. Maryland Terrapins (3-9 in 2019)
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-10 in 2019)