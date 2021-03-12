Nebraska baseball defeated Ohio State 10-4 Friday afternoon to open its weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Huskers were led by a strong pitching performance from junior pitcher Cade Povich.
“We set the tone in that first inning even though we didn’t score, they made some pitches to get out of it and expended a lot of energy,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “In the second is where the merry-go-round really started of team baseball and good at-bats.”
The second inning helped the Huskers start strong as senior outfielder Joe Acker got started early with a two-run single. Freshman infielder Max Anderson continued to build on his strong campaign with a three-run home run to dead center, putting Nebraska up 5-1.
“He’s a guy that’s got a good swing and good approach that can handle all speeds thrown at him,” Bolt said. “To go dead center in a big spot right there was obviously a massive part of that game.”
Junior outfielder Cam Chick started the fourth inning off with a walk and then stole second base. Junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach also hit an RBI double off the wall and later scored on a passed ball to give the Huskers a 7-1 advantage.
Late in the game, senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark sealed the win with a home run in the eighth inning, giving Nebraska the 10-4 victory in game one of the weekend.
Povich bounced back after a rough start in the season-opener last week against Purdue. He went six innings, while striking out a career-high 12 hitters.
“He had different composure today, the tempo and body language was much better than in his last start,” Bolt said. “I knew in the first inning it was working for him, today he was very much under control of his emotions.”
Although Povich gave up two home runs, he responded quickly to any mistakes, striking out a batter in every inning. Povich limited Ohio State to only five hits in his second start of the year, a team that scored 24 runs in its series opener against Illinois.
He was relieved in the seventh inning by sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg, who threw 1.1 innings of run-free baseball. The Missouri native has now thrown 5.1 shutout innings to open the year for Nebraska.
Sophomore pitcher Caleb Feekin pitched for the final five outs, surrendering one run. A late homer by sophomore outfielder Mitchell Okuley offered a bright spot for the Buckeyes on the day. Prior to the matchup with Nebraska, Ohio State was shut out by Iowa 4-0.
In total, the Huskers recorded 11 hits on the afternoon and got a big three-hit day from Schwellenbach. This marks the third game this season that Nebraska has ended the day with 10 or more hits.
“When you’re tough to pitch to top to bottom, the pitchers have to grind through every inning and the stress starts to build for opposing pitchers,” Bolt said. “I’m impressed with the selfless brand of baseball we’re playing and we just have to keep it going.”
Nebraska will take on Iowa tomorrow for an early first pitch at 9:00 a.m., which can be watched on BTN+. Senior pitcher Chance Hroch will take the mound for the Huskers and faces sophomore pitcher Drew Irvine.