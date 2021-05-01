Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game offered fans a preview of Nebraska’s 2021 roster in action. With offseason changes and new faces at key positions, plenty of players impressed.
Of course, spring games do very little, if anything at all, to indicate how position groups will perform when the regular season comes along. But, since this is all we have for now, here are position grades from the scrimmage:
Quarterbacks: C+
Nebraska played four quarterbacks in the spring game, including two on both teams, and they all had mixed results.
Junior Adrian Martinez only played in the tackle-free first half, but finished 12-of-20 for 127 yards and an interception through the air, along with nine rushes for 49 yards. On the Red team’s opening touchdown drive, Martinez was responsible for three plays of over 10 yards, including a 27-yard completion to senior wide receiver Samori Toure.
Martinez’s lone mistake was a poorly-thrown interception, but it came out of desperation on the final play of the half.
Sophomore Matt Masker had the least impressive performance, throwing a single completion and being sacked twice across his three drives.
On the other hand, freshmen Heinrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers played significant snaps, each having impressive moments. Smothers started the game shaky, as his first three passes fell incomplete while not having much success on the ground. However, it got better from there, and he completed eight of his next 10 passes and threw a go-ahead touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Brody Belt with 6:26 left to play.
Haarberg also did most of his work late. He didn’t do much of note for the majority of the game, and threw an interception down six with under four minutes to play. Then the final drive happened. On fourth-and-11, Haarberg completed a 40-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Wyatt Liewer as time expired, before being given an extra play with a chance to win. On that play, he hit Liewer again for a 25-yard game-winning score.
The practice didn’t do much to clarify who the backup quarterback will be in the fall, but Haarberg came away with the most memorable moment.
Running backs: A
It isn’t easy to evaluate the running back position in a half when just a touch can stop play, but the Nebraska backs impressed thoroughly throughout the day.
The back who caused the most excitement was freshman Jaquez Yant, who broke tackle after tackle in the second half. His definitive drive was the first of the third quarter, where he carried the White team to its first score of the game. His first rush of the half went for 14 yards, and after a five-yard rush the next play, he made a couple defenders miss en route to a 21-yard touchdown.
Yant finished with 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He was one of five running backs to top 50 total yards on the day, along with freshmen Marvin Scott III, Sevion Morrison, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Isaiah Harris. Scott III led the game with 75 rushing yards, along with recording the second-longest play of the game on a 39-yard run.
It likely wouldn’t be wise to think that this performance means Nebraska’s running backs will be dominant when the regular season comes along, but it’s not a bad sign for a position group that currently has no clear starter.
Wide receivers: C+
Liewer had the most receiving yards in the game with 65, but all those yards came on the aforementioned final two plays of the game. Overall, the wide receivers turned in an up-and-down showing.
Toure continued to turn heads, hauling in three passes for 47 yards. Belt led the Red team with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Smothers completed four consecutive passes to Belt before hitting him for the score a few plays later.
While the performance from the receivers wasn’t bad, they earned a C+ due to multiple dropped passes, a lack of consistency and a lost fumble from junior Oliver Martin.
Tight ends: D+
Nebraska’s tight ends were nearly nonexistent in the receiving game on Saturday. Junior Travis Vokolek had the only catch at the position, gaining 12 yards.
Junior Austin Allen couldn’t make a difficult catch on the opening play of the game to complete a trick play, and tight ends were only targeted a total of three times. Highly-touted freshman Thomas Fidone would have been expected to be a player to watch in the game, but is currently out with a long-term knee injury.
The only thing which prevents the position from an even lower grade is its help in an outstanding rushing performance.
Offensive line: B
It’s difficult to judge an offensive line in a lighter scrimmage like this, but when both teams rush for over 200 yards on over five yards per carry, that has to be commended.
Both offensive lines created holes for running backs throughout the game, setting up long run after long run. The quarterback run game also found a bit of success, mostly from Martinez.
That doesn’t mean the performance was without negatives. Multiple snaps were misplaced, and the defenses combined for six total sacks. However, the line did enough to allow the quarterbacks and running backs to succeed.
Defensive line: D
Overall, the defensive line was a non-factor in this game. Even when the requirement for a tackle was getting two hands on a player, the running backs had no problem getting through the line for big gains.
Four of the six sacks in the game came from linebackers. Freshman Nash Hutmacher led the linemen, with six tackles and a forced fumble on a sack.
Maybe even more so than other positions, there’s no reason to try and draw real conclusions about the defensive line from the spring game. Still, this wasn’t an impressive showing by any means.
Linebackers: C+
Nebraska’s linebackers quietly racked up plenty of stats throughout the game, and came up with a few notable plays.
Along with the aforementioned four sacks from the unit, freshman John Bullock forced and recovered Martin’s fumble.
The rating for the position would be higher had it not been for its struggles stopping the run and pass down the stretch.
Secondary: B-
Allowing Haarberg and Liewer to win the game with two straight deep passes wasn’t a great look for the secondary, and one could argue the grade should be lower because of that.
However, the defensive backs came up with big plays all throughout the game. The White team was stifled through the air for most of the contest, finishing with just 123 passing yards. Of those yards, over half came on the final drive. The Red team wasn’t wildly impressive either, finishing with 204 yards through the air.
Until the last drive, Nebraska’s secondary did its job. In fact, the Red defense came up with a big interception of Haarberg to give the Red offense a chance to milk the clock and close the game.
And let’s not forget, the clock did run out on Liewer’s 40-yard grab, and the winning play wouldn’t have even happened if Frost didn’t make sure Haarberg had one last chance.
Special teams: A-
Nebraska’s special teams did its job on Saturday, for the most part.
The Huskers had three punts of over 50 yards on the day, including a 70-yarder from sophomore William Przystup. Senior kicker Connor Culp hit both of his field goals for the Red team, the longest being a 30-yarder.
The one special teams mistake came from freshman Gabe Heins, who missed a 29-yard attempt.
With no punt returns or kickoffs, there wasn’t much of an emphasis on special teams in the spring game. Still, the punters had a few impressive moments.