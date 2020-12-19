Quarterback: C-
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez did much to try and save his grade, and for a while I was ready to fully salvage his score. However, it is unavoidable that Martinez for stretches had one of his worst performances as a Husker, and almost single-handedly kept the game close for its duration.
The first quarter was especially horrific for the Fresno, California native. On the Huskers’ first nine drives, there were a total of four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles, all of which were the fault of Martinez. Of the other five drives, three ended in sad punts off of rather short drives.
In truth, if Rutgers converted meaningfully off of any of the chances Martinez gave it, then the game might’ve ended in the first half, and the only thing the Huskers would only be fighting for is an ever-dwindling sense of pride.
And these turnovers are only exacerbated by how needless they turned out to be. One may argue that the first turnover was somewhat excusable. Flying through the air and landing on your head isn’t a pleasant experience for anybody. However, this doesn’t account for the fact that the dive, in the first place, appeared reckless as a simple slide would have sufficed.
The other three turnovers have no such recourse. Martinez’s second fumble came off of poor ball-carrying and the two interceptions were completely unprovoked. This, in all, was a performance easily worthy of an F.
Thankfully, for the Huskers and for Martinez, he turned it around from there. In fact, were it not for the turnovers, one could make the argument that this was Martinez’s best performance for the Huskers. By the end of the night, the quarterback had an astounding 412 yards of total offense along with two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
On top of that, Martinez displayed remarkable ability in closing out the game, using the remaining 7:06 worth of clock time on the final drive, and capping the game off with a seven-yard run which, somewhat perplexingly, ended with yet another dive.
While Martinez’s performance, without the turnovers, would easily get the quarterback an A ranking or perhaps an A+, the game was put on a knife’s edge almost single-handedly by Martinez, and such a negative impact cannot be overlooked.
Running Backs: A-
Senior running back Dedrick Mills had a career night rushing on what could’ve been his last game for Nebraska. On 25 attempts, Mills ran for 191 yards, beating his career high by three yards. It was a faultless performance from one of Nebraska’s best workhorses, and indicative of the hole he will leave behind in the coming years.
One of Mills’ most important runs came at the start of the second quarter, with the Huskers struggling to put anything together offensively. Mills broke free for 43 yards, steaming past multiple hapless Rutgers’ defenders, only prevented from a marvelous touchdown by getting tripped up at the two-yard line. This set up Nebraska’s first touchdown of the game, a one-yard run from sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, and began to swing momentum in what had thus far been an awful night for the Huskers.
Robinson, who normally is one of Nebraska’s leading producers on the rushing end, was somewhat quiet against the Scarlet Knights on the ground. He ended the night with only 24 yards rushing on seven attempts, but one of those attempts was the aforementioned touchdown, a gutsy fourth-down play where Robinson took a brutal shot.
Wide Receivers: B-
While Robinson was quiet rushing, he excelled receiving. On six receptions, the sophomore accrued a full 79 yards, the longest catch being a 38-yard reception in the second quarter. Robinson also scored a receiving touchdown, taking a pass on a slant route for a 14-yard score. This tied the game late in the third quarter, and set the stage for the Huskers to take the lead.
Besides Robinson, freshman wide receiver Alante Brown had a nice reception for 22 yards. In total, beyond its talisman, the receiving core amounted to little, explaining the grade.
Tight Ends: C+
The two-headed monster of senior tight end Jack Stoll and junior tight end Austin Allen often makes up a significant portion of the Huskers’ offense due to their stature. This, however, normally comes as a final desperate attempt for an offense out of ideas, therefore it was refreshing to see the unit’s role limited in the game.
Stoll had a nice reception for 23 yards, and finished the game with 44 in total, providing a valuable safety valve for Martinez throughout the game. Allen produced slightly less at two receptions for 22 yards.
The tight ends were solid and unspectacular, as is generally demanded of the position.
Offensive Line: C+
The offensive line gave up three sacks on the night, however that is an unappealing facade for what was otherwise a good performance. True freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, who made his first start for Nebraska on Friday night, gave a good account of himself in a high-pressure situation, and the line generally was able to open the holes it needed to for Mills.
The three sacks are, debatably, not the fault of the offensive line, since at least a couple came after one would reasonably expect Martinez to have made a decision, but nevertheless they are a stain on the performance.
Defensive Line: C+
The defensive line only had one glaring flaw against Rutgers, where it was cut open far too easily for a 33-yard touchdown run from junior running back Isaih Pacheco.
However, this also points to an impressive reality from the defensive line’s performance: the fact that it was able to contain Pacheco readily beyond that one mishap. By the end of the night, a running back that’s top-10 in rushing yards in the Big Ten only had 42, and 33 of those came from one play.
Linebackers: C
The linebacking crew had significant problems containing the running ability of Rutgers junior quarterback Johnny Langan, who ended with 54 yards on nine attempts, but overall was able to carry its pass defense duties admirably.
6-foot-5 junior quarterback Art Sitkowski, filling in for the injured former-Husker senior quarterback Noah Vedral, completed just 10-of-20 passes against Nebraska.
Despite this, one of Rutgers’ first plays was an embarrassing low point for the Huskers’ linebacking crew. Husker senior outside linebacker Jojo Domann was in coverage against senior wide receiver Bo Melton. Unfortunately for Domann, the receiver blew by the experienced linebacker, and was hit on the dot for a 50-yard reception.
While it did not condemn the Huskers, nor did it even affect the game all that much, it was an inauspicious start for Nebraska.
Secondary: C
The exploits of junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt make up the bulk of the grade for the secondary, which on average had a poor performance. Taylor-Britt, however, did not, notching an interception, two solo tackles and generally playing up to his role.
Special Teams: D+
It’s always something with special teams.
While the kickers did just what was asked of them, there were two embarrassing moments for the special teams units in the game.
One was a punt attempt in the second quarter. Much like the matchup against Illinois a few weeks before, Rutgers senior punter Adam Korsak realized in the middle of his taking a punt that he had quite a bit of open room to work with. The Huskers, as it turned out, once again neglected to contain a punter whatsoever. This resulted in a 17-yard run which was, mercifully, taken with more aplomb than by Illinois punter Blake Hayes.
Second, after Nebraska had tied the game up to start the third quarter, Rutgers junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank found a wide open seam and returned the Huskers’ ensuing kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. While other teams may find this demoralizing, Nebraska seemed equipped to handle it, and both it and the special teams brushed it off to finish the second half.