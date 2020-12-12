Quarterbacks: C
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez played himself into a worse grade than he may deserve with a turgid second-half showing. Martinez went 13-for-16 in the first half, scoring a touchdown both through the air and on the ground.
However, the Freson, California native fell off the rails somewhat in the second half. He went 3-for-11 and only had one completion in the fourth quarter. On top of that, near the end of the third quarter, Martinez fumbled the ball and gave Minnesota a short field. The Golden Gophers turned Martinez’s fumble into a touchdown, giving Minnesota a 24-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey had very few attempts on the game. During Nebraska’s second drive, Martinez went out temporarily with an injury and the freshman was brought on. Perplexingly, he threw a couple of intermediate passes, something he’s struggled with this season. This, predictably, went poorly. McCaffrey missed one and threw an interception with the other, and was promptly shelved for the rest of the game.
Running Backs: B
Sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was Nebraska’s best player against Minnesota, giving the Huskers one of their only sparks of the game with a 47-yard run late in the first quarter. Robinson eventually finished with 49 yards rushing on eight attempts. Despite his small frame, the wide receiver was able to take big hits from the Minnesota defense throughout the game.
Senior running back Dedrick Mills also played somewhat well on the somber senior day, with 50 yards on 12 attempts.
Wide Receivers: C
Robinson’s receiving efforts carry this grade entirely. He had 41 yards on six receptions, and tried hard to support a hot-and-cold performance from Martinez.
The rest of the receiving crew performed worse. Sophomore wide receiver Wyatt Liewer had two receptions in total for 12 yards and was mostly a non-factor.
Junior wide receiver Oliver Martin had a nice reception for 22 yards, and after a few mildly productive weeks may be set for a larger role against a prospective week nine opponent.
Tight Ends: B-
Nebraska’s offensive strategy predicated on pumping the ball to the tallest player on the field paid dividends once again, with the only passing touchdown for the Huskers being converted to 6-foot-8 junior tight end Austin Allen. Senior tight end Jack Stoll also had a couple of catches for 21 yards in total.
The tight end unit also did its blocking job admirably, and influenced the game about as much as once can hope for from safety valves.
Offensive Line: B
Thankfully, the heinous snapping problems of just a few weeks before seem to have been solved. On top of that, Nebraska’s offensive line generally opened holes for either Martinez, Robinson or Mills consistently enough for each player to gain solid yards.
On top of that, the offensive line played pivotal roles in Robinson’s 47-yard rush near the end of the first quarter and Martinez’s 24-yard rush at the start of the third. The only real blemish on the offensive line’s effort was a sack it gave up at the start of the fourth quarter, but that’s not enough to keep it from being the Huskers’ best unit in the game.
Defensive Line: C+
Nebraska’s defensive line couldn’t consistently manage good pressure on junior quarterback Tanner Morgan, and as a result the Huskers were consistently burnt through the air. Morgan ended with only one touchdown and went 17-of-30 for the game, but Nebraska’s defensive line proved unable to stop big plays or broken run coverages.
Late in the game, with Nebraska needing a stop late in order to give the offense one more chance to score the game-tying touchdown, Minnesota jammed the ball down the throat of the Huskers at the hands of Golden Gopher junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim. The Golden Gophers eventually consumed nearly five minutes worth of game time on nine plays in a comfortable jaunt to the finish line.
Linebackers: C-
The early loss of sophomore Luke Reimer proved costly for the Nebraska linebacking core, which failed at times to contain the exploits of redshirt freshman running back Cam Wiley and Ibrahim. The two would end with 189 yards in total on only 27 attempts, good for an average of seven yards per carry.
Minnesota’s largest play was a 61-yard run from Wiley, who broke contain and ran nearly unopposed down the right sideline, only prevented by a tackle from senior safety Deontai Williams.
Secondary: C-
Nebraska’s secondary managed precious little against Minnesota, which notched 181 passing yards. Junior wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell finished with 82 yards on only five receptions, a great return for the Golden Gophers.
Furthermore, the ejection of junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt late in the second quarter hurt the Huskers significantly. There was some controversy around whether or not the call was correct, but nevertheless, Taylor-Britt’s decision to go hard on the Minnesota quarterback was probably ill-advised.
Williams finished with 10 tackles and two breakups, one of the only moderate bright spots in a poor game.
Special Teams: D
This week, special teams once again disappointed for Nebraska. However, in recent games the blame was mostly laid at the receiving teams, whereas the kickers themselves were basically able to perform up to standard — a far cry from last year.
This week, the kickers made up for lost time. A horrific eight-yard punt from freshman punter Tyler Crawford deep in the first quarter helped to condemn this grade for the unit. Crawford would finish the game with five punts in total for 192 yards in total, but that relatively decent performance belied Nebraska’s worst punt of the season.
Senior kicker Connor Culp was also not faultless on the night. Despite being relatively solid all season, Culp failed to tie the game on a 32-yard attempt halfway through the third quarter, a missed opportunity to swing the game.