Nebraska football needed a sure win after the disappointment it experienced last weekend against Illinois. Thankfully for the Huskers, they were going up against a team few would expect to stand a chance.
Despite a nervy start to the game, Nebraska eventually rallied, and put together a strong performance in a 52-7 triumph over Football Championship Subdivision outfit Fordham.
Here’s the position grades from Nebraska’s victory:
Quarterbacks: B-
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez had a relatively poor start to Saturday’s game. The team captain looked at times uncomfortable on the first few drives, overthrowing certain passes and missing receivers.
That being said, he did end the first quarter 6-of-9, and eventually would finish the game a respectable 17-of-23 with 254 yards and one touchdown. What helps carry Martinez’s performance on the day was his run game, an area where the quarterback delivered once again this weekend.
After rushing the ball in to set the Huskers up 7-0, Fordham responded with a drive and score of its own. After a field goal by Nebraska, the Huskers had the opportunity to separate themselves from their opponent, and Martinez took that opportunity. Dashing to the pylon, Martinez would eventually notch his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the hosts a 10-point lead.
Overall, though his passing game still showed some of its holes, his running helped to cover for it, sometimes directly. One highlight worth noting includes Martinez getting ready to hit his sprinting stance after rolling out of the pocket, only to then hit junior tight end Austin Allen. Martinez fooled the defense into crashing towards him, and his quick thinking made the throw effective.
Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers also got a few snaps near the end of the game. He looked competent but still raw as he only managed 4-of-7 from play and lost a fumble.
Running Backs: C+
Nebraska’s running back situation was a point of contention after its failure against Illinois to help drive the Huskers’ offense forward. Head coach Scott Frost surprised some when he started, and primarily ran, true freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. as the starter against the Fighting Illini.
After going back to the drawing board, Frost handed the majority of the snaps to University of Southern California transfer sophomore running back Markese Stepp, a player many had tipped to be the starter in the runup to the Illinois game.
Stepp performed about to expectations. He managed 101 yards on 18 attempts, good for 5.6 yards per attempt. In the third quarter Stepp also broke free for 19 yards, one of the Huskers’ biggest plays of the game.
Unfortunately, the rest of the group was rather middling given how competitive the running back battle was.
Freshman running back Sevion Morrison managed two touchdowns on nine carries, but only averaged 3.4 yards per carry. The previous starter, Ervin Jr., managed 17 yards on six carries, only good for 2.8 yards per carry.
It’s perhaps appealing to note that a number of the Husker running back crew looked serviceable, with freshmen running backs Marvin Scott III and Rahmir Johnson getting valuable snaps.
Receivers: A-
Nebraska’s receiving group managed a good amount of praise through the first few weeks of the season, but a few confounding variables, including some of Martinez’s inconsistency in Week Zero, kept it from showing a lot of its value.
Against Fordham, however, the receiving corps more than lived up to its billing. Senior wide receiver Samori Toure, a transfer in from Montana last season, was imperious.
On eight receptions from 11 targets the receiver managed 133 yards with a long reception of 31 yards. This, combined with a 21 yard run and a rushing touchdown indicated the amount of talent Toure has.
Junior tight end Austin Allen also had a solid outing, managing 61 yards on four receptions. Martinez’s safety valve, Allen too showed all of his unique abilities.
Another pleasant showing came from junior wide receiver Omar Manning. A player who came with high regard but showed little of it last season in an injury-riddled year, Manning notched 54 yards on three receptions, with a long of 32 yards.
Offensive Line: C+
The offensive line did its job today, if unspectacularly. It didn’t give up a sack throughout the game, and also did well to open up some holes for its running backs, though generally Nebraska found more success rushing to the outside.
One notable improvement came in sophomore center Cam Jurgens. Jurgens has long been plagued by intermittent snapping issues, but the player managed the full game without one, and generally martialled the line quite well.
Defensive Line: C
The defensive line played better in the second half than the first. In the first, it generally had some problems making it to Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat.
One problem the line faced was against junior running back Trey Wilson III, who on 13 attempts gained 75 yards with a long of 30. While said long play itself can’t necessarily be solely attributed to failures in the defensive line, it does not augur well for future games.
Linebackers: C
The linebacking core played well for the Huskers, spreading its tackles and responsibilities throughout the unit. Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann was perhaps a little quieter than usual, only managing five tackles compared to his average of 7.25 last season, but he made up for it with a crucial interception in the first quarter.
Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer and freshman linebacker Nick Henrich were also effective throughout the game, managing eight tackles in total, four tackles each.
Secondary: C+
One of the poorest moments of the game for the Huskers came at the beginning of the second quarter, when Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis received the ball in plenty of open space at Nebraska’s 21-yard line, breezed by senior safety Marquel Dismuke and eventually went on to score.
Fordham’s offense, and DeMorat in particular, were playing with the Huskers’ secondary at points in the first quarter, and it looked like an inability to meet them would help make the game close.
Thankfully for the Huskers, the saving grace of the game was senior safety Deontai Williams. Williams snatched two rather backbreaking interceptions and bossed his level of the field throughout the game.
Special Teams: C-
Special teams have been one of the more surprising weaknesses for the Huskers so far this season. In particular, the team is rather poor at punt returns.
The culprit for the rather bizarre Week Zero highlight, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, once again muffed a punt and gave the ball up to the opposition. Though it wasn’t a safety like last time, it was a thoroughly unforced and silly error.
The silver lining on special teams comes first in the form of senior kicker Connor Culp. Culp, despite being the Big Ten’s kicker of the year last year, managed to scuff both of his extra points against Illinois. However, he notched all of his extra points and also converted a field goal in the first quarter.