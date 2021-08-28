The Nebraska football team lost its third season opener of the past four seasons under head coach Scott Frost on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Leading 6-2 after a bizarre first quarter, the Huskers then found themselves trailing 30-9 in the second half before a late rally fell short in the 30-22 loss.
Here’s how each position group fared in the Huskers’ loss:
Quarterbacks: C-
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez had a very inconsistent performance on Saturday. On the positive side, he was responsible for Nebraska’s best offensive play, a 75-yard touchdown run where he went untouched to the end zone. Martinez picked up a lot of the slack in the rushing department, leading the Huskers with 111 yards on 17 carries.
However, it wasn’t all great for Martinez on the ground, as he fumbled the football attempting to escape a sack late in the first half. That fumble became an Illinois touchdown, breaking up the tie game and offering a huge momentum boost to Illinois near the end of the half.
Martinez’s passing stats were solid, 16-of-32 for 232 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, but those stats are far from the whole story of his day. Most of his incompletions were overthrows of open receivers, including missing an uncovered sophomore wide receiver Wyatt Liewer in the end zone on a drive that ended in a field goal.
Late in the second quarter, two plays before the fumble, Martinez failed to connect to an open sophomore tight end Chris Hickman on what would have been a surefire gain of 40-plus yards.
Fumbles and missing open receivers have plagued Martinez’s whole Nebraska career, and Saturday showed little improvement in the junior’s development.
Running Backs: D
“We can't rely on Adrian to run the ball all the time,” Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held said on Aug. 11. “There are times we need him and the quarterbacks to [run] but we need to be able to run the football.”
The running backs did not live up to Held’s statement, with Martinez’s 75-yard touchdown run outgaining all other Nebraska running backs combined. Freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. underwhelmed in his Husker debut, rushing 12 times for 19 yards. When the Huskers got near the goal line late in the fourth quarter, Ervin Jr. rushed twice for no gain.
University of Southern California transfer Markese Stepp had the best day from any Husker back, rushing three times for 10 yards and a touchdown and adding a 30-yard reception in the first quarter.
In defense of the Husker running backs, the offensive line did not do much in terms of opening up runnable holes, but it’s hard to be excited about the potential of the running backs after Martinez outperformed them yet again.
Wide Receivers: B-
If there’s a positive to be taken from the game, it’s that Nebraska has a solid core of receivers. Junior receiver Oliver Martin had his breakout game as a Husker, catching 6 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. Martin’s 43-yard reception in the second quarter was longer than any completion the Huskers had in 2020.
Senior wideout Samori Toure showed potential as well, catching three passes for 37 yards. Highly-touted junior wide receiver Omar Manning also had his first two catches of the season for 26 yards in his limited action on Saturday.
However, the receivers are not blameless in the offensive struggles. A pass interference call on Martin negated a 24-yard catch by Toure in the third quarter, and when the offensive line did give Martinez enough time to throw, receivers struggled to get open leading to Martinez taking off and scrambling frequently.
Offensive Line: F
The Fighting Illini defense had seven sacks in all of 2020, averaging less than one sack per game. They had five on Saturday.
If that was not enough issues, two holding penalties in the fourth quarter killed momentum on key drives late in a close game. Sophomore center Cameron Jurgens stayed mostly mistake free on his snaps, until an airmailed snap with 5:30 to go in the fourth quarter lost Nebraska 14 yards and valuable time when the Huskers needed a quick score.
In addition, the offensive line struggled all day to create lanes for Husker running backs, resulting in a failing grade.
Defensive Line: B-
During the first quarter, the pass rush looked like the best the Huskers have had in years. Back-to-back sacks took Illinois out of field goal range, and the line showed promise that was largely missing last year. After that drive, the Huskers had zero sacks but the line occasionally stopped runs before they began, leading to an overall solid performance.
Junior edge rusher Pheldarius Payne led the way for the Huskers, tallying two sacks and five tackes. Junior defensive tackle Damion Daniels also had a solid showing, earning six tackles with one for loss and one pass deflected.
The lack of pass rush in the second half is concerning, but a good bit of that came because of run-happy play calling late in the game. Of all the defensive groups, the defensive line has the most positive momentum to build off of going forward.
Linebackers: C
Touted as one of the Huskers’ strengths going into the season, the linebacking corps looked all too similar to that which allowed Illinois to rush for 285 yards last season. Illinois consistently ran to the outside, and Nebraska’s linebackers rarely got in the way to stop it in its tracks.
The Fighting Illini’s eight-minute touchdown drive to start the second half was a perfect example of a defense knowing what's coming while being helpless to stop it. Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor made a costly mistake, with a roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty negating a Nebraska interception. Tannor’s error put Illinois in position for its first touchdown of the game.
Still, when the defense did get stops, a big part of that was linebackers stepping up to make plays. Sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson impressed with 2.5 tackles for loss, and freshman linebacker Nick Henrich led the team with 11 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer also had a solid day, notching eight tackles and a forced fumble.
Secondary: C-
Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters was out for the game after suffering an injury early in the first quarter. His backup, sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski, had career stats of eight touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Him facing an experienced Husker secondary could have been a nightmare for Illinois. Instead, Sitkowski had possibly the best day of his career, going 12-for-15 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
One of Sitkowski’s touchdowns was set up by a deep ball where senior safety Marquel Dismuke was beaten by redshirt freshman wide receiver Deuce Spann for a 45-yard gain. Most of Sitkowski’s completions looked easy with open receivers, a tough look for Nebraska’s secondary.
On a positive note, senior safety Deontai Williams had six tackles including a big tackle for loss on a third down in the second quarter. Williams’ six tackles tied him with Dismuke for most tackles from the secondary on Saturday. Freshman safety Myles Farmer also impressed, making a heads-up play late in the first half. Farmer pounced on a forced fumble for the only Husker turnover, a turnover that was negated by Martinez’s fumble.
Special Teams: F
It’s never a good sign when it’s much shorter to write about what went right than what went wrong.
Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made one of the most questionable special teams plays in recent Nebraska memory, fielding a punt inside the five, falling back into his own end zone before throwing an illegal forward pass for a safety.
Senior kicker Connor Culp had his most woeful day as a Husker, missing two extra points after being perfect in 2020. Culp salvaged something in his performance, making his only field goal attempt from 27 yards.
Freshman punter Daniel Cerni had a rough outing in his first career game. Cerni had punts go for 26 and 19 yards, failing to flip field position for a cruising Illinois offense.
The kickoffs were much improved, with freshman kicker Brendan Franke booting four touchbacks, but that’s the only improvement on a special teams unit that struggled last year.