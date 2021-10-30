It was a rather startling sight, the throngs of fans leaving the student section as the third quarter came to a close.
In truth, those who left knew already that which was made obvious — the fait accompli, the dreadful truth — the Huskers were never going to win this game. They were simply saving themselves the extra hour, and beating the traffic.
Here’s position grades from Nebraska’s 28-23 loss to Purdue.
Quarterbacks: F
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez likely had his worst performance as a Husker against Purdue on Saturday afternoon.
Things went well enough for Martinez on his first action of the game, the drive ending with a Nebraska touchdown, but things significantly deteriorated from there. One of Martinez’s biggest problems has always been in the short-to-intermediate game where he either misses reads, puts too much power into his passes or altogether misjudges the situation.
These problems were on display against the Boilermakers in his second drive. He missed senior wide receiver Samori Toure on a wide open post route, one that would’ve resulted almost certainly in a touchdown, and only a few plays later would try a short pass with a linebacker sitting right in between the receiver and quarterback.
Like a point guard blowing up a pass in the lane, junior linebacker Jaylen Graham snatched the ball from Martinez and jogged into the endzone for a pick-six, tying the game at seven.
Martinez’s day got slightly better in the second quarter. He ran in a touchdown and generally looked solid, but things deteriorated further in the second half. Martinez missed his targets again, several times, and threw another pick to Graham.
By the end of the fourth quarter, Martinez had thrown an interception per every 3.5 completions, and went into the pivotal stretch of the game with a poor 47% completion percentage.
He didn’t do better in the final frame.
He scored another touchdown, sure, but that came at a time when it was basically inconsequential anyways. And, before that, only a few minutes into the last quarter of play, Martinez would throw two more interceptions in the span of just three attempts.
The last interception wasn’t his fault, that’s fair. Junior tight end Austin Allen had the ball jarred from his hands near-instantly, resulting in the quarterback’s final interception of the afternoon. The rest were, though.
Martinez has been, during his time at Nebraska, one of the beating hearts of the squad. While it can lead the team to highs, Saturday showed how it could also lead to the lowest of lows.
Runnings Backs: C
Though freshman running back Rahmir Johnson started under center on the night, it was the contributions of his freshman compatriot Jaquez Yant Jr. which found the most praise.
Yant had been in and out of the team following his breakout performance against Northwestern several weeks ago, mostly employed in the meantime as a power back for specific third-down situations and quirky looks.
Yant, near the beginning of the second quarter, had his best rush on the afternoon, hitting a 33-yard rumble and setting Nebraska up for a good drive. Beyond that, their production looks rather sparse.
The two combined for 5.9 yards per carry on 19 carries, but a fair amount of that can be attributed to the offense’s lack of production. Beyond that, there were points where both Yant and Johnson missed holes.
Receivers: D+
Though Martinez didn’t help his rather talented receiving group, there were key ways in which it failed, too.
Near the end of the first half, up three with the wind at their back, the Huskers had a chance to extend their lead following a big fourth-down stop. On Nebraska’s own 48-yard line, Martinez aired one out down the field to the Purdue 15-yard line right a wide-openToure. The ball got caught in the sun, and Toure misjudged it completely, with the pass falling just past the receiver’s outstretched fingertips.
These moments, while perhaps not typifying the team’s receiving play, certainly marked it with failure. The unit’s finest moment came on Nebraska’s first drive, when junior wide receiver Omar Manning scored off a few broken tackles on a 16-yard reception.
Manning played fairly well overall, but couldn’t make up for his peers’ failures.
Offensive Line: B-
Despite being one of the problem units in Nebraska’s overall game early in the season, the offensive line played just fine against the Boilermakers.
It gave up only one sack on the night, even despite Martinez sitting for so long in the pocket during the game. The unit also opened holes for the running backs rather well.
The loss doesn’t fall on the offensive line.
Defensive Line: D+
Purdue is one of the worst running teams in all of college football. Before the game, the team possessed the second-worst total in rushing yards per game in all of FBS with an average of 74.9 yards per game.
While the failure to contain Purdue’s rushing game isn’t attributable solely to the defensive line, it’s notable that Purdue’s final total yardage of 116 on the ground likely flatters the Huskers. Gaping holes were left in the line nearly at will.
Perhaps one can say that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander simply wasn’t prepared for the Boilermakers to utilize the ground game effectively, and indeed things looked slightly better in the second half.
That, however, is not an excuse for how it looked against Purdue’s run game.
Linebackers: C
Senior linebacker JoJo Domann had some words postgame about the impact of the Huskers’ defeat.
“I’m in pain right now. There’s no other way to describe it than that,” Domann said postgame.
Linebackers at their best contribute significantly to both run and pass protection, marshalling the crucial link between the defensive line and secondary. At its worst, it accomplishes neither and sits behind the defensive line a stray appendage.
Nebraska’s linebacking unit strayed somewhere near the middle. The trio of Domann, sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer and redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich were the three leading tacklers on the team.
Reimer managed 19 in total, the most of the three, though a not-insignificant number of those tackles came from failures in pass coverage. Henrich had 14, while Domann notched 13.
Secondary: D+
It was always going to be hard to contain junior wide receiver David Bell, and the secondary did relatively well all things considered when it came to that front. The problem comes with everybody else.
Nebraska’s secondary was routinely burnt by Purdue’s quick passing and reliance on short routes throughout the game. While the team only managed one explosive passing play the entire game, it ended with 233 yards of offense through the air.
Whether the responsibility comes down to scheming or the failure to execute said scheming, the secondary played poorly on Saturday.
Special Teams: B
Welcome to bizarro world: the most solid part of Nebraska’s game was its special teams.
Senior kicker Connor Culp was unceremoniously relieved of his duties on Saturday after a string of disappointing performances plaguing him since the start of the season.
In his place, sophomore kicker Chase Contreraz took his place. Overall, the Iowa Western Community College transfer was respectable, making kicks and extra points when asked — a welcome departure from the inconsistencies under Culp.
Other than that, Nebraska’s final roll of the dice in its onside kick was unsuccessful, but it was as close as unsuccessful can be, which counts for something.