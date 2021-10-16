After a series of moral victories, Nebraska suffered what may prove to be its most decisive defeat of the season.
Here’s position grades from Nebraska’s 30-23 loss to Minnesota:
Quarterbacks: D+
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez was exceedingly poor against the Golden Gophers. Unfortunately for Martinez, the quarterback was kept from doing what made him so dynamic.
By the end of the loss, Martinez hadn’t even managed a positive yard on the ground at all if one factors in sacks and tackles for loss. Even against Oklahoma, where Martinez was sacked five times, Martinez still went for positive rushing yardage.
This generalized inability to get anything going on the ground severely hampered Nebraska’s intermediate game, leading Martinez to easily his worst completion percentage since the Illinois game at 54.6%.
Despite being one of the shining lights of Nebraska’s offense, a running narrative for Martinez’s game is that he shrinks in high pressure situations. While this has its caveats, it replicated itself against the Golden Gophers.
Late in the game, down 21-16, Nebraska went onto the field to try and secure the lead. Eventually, this meant the Huskers were backed up deep in their own territory, starting at their own 11-yard line. Martinez went back for the pass on the opening play of the drive, but senior defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo peeled off freshman tackle Bryce Benhart and forced a safety by intentional grounding off of Martinez in his own end zone.
While one may lay blame at Benhart’s blocking, perhaps the wide receivers for not getting open or maybe the playcalling, the amount of time Martinez spent in the pocket functionally sedentary was a decisive factor.
Overall, robbing Martinez of his athleticism, forcing him to beat Minnesota through the air, the Golden Gophers near-perfectly solved the problem of scheming against the Huskers’ talisman. Martinez produced, but with far more inefficiency.
Running Backs: C+
The lone bright spot for the offense was its moderate success in the run game, especially off the efforts of freshman running back Rahmir Johnson. There are asterisks to this, naturally, but first, the positives.
Johnson tends to excel in his capacities as a receiving back, where on run plays his impact would be a lot more variable. This was flipped, however, against Minnesota. Johnson averaged 7.5 yards per carry on 11 carries, including two touchdowns.
The Huskers seemed to solve its early season running back woes against Northwestern, where Johnson was paired with freshman running back Jaquez Yant. This wasn’t expected to continue, however, as a significant reason for Nebraska’s running game hitting its stride was a significant shakeup on the offensive line.
This shakeup involved the use of freshman offensive lineman Teddy Prochkaza on the blindside. This allowed freshman offensive lineman Turner Corcoran to move to the less stressful right tackle position.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, Prochkaza went down with a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season against Michigan last weekend. This forced Corcoran back into the left tackle role and inserted Benhart back at right tackle.
Reverting to the old offensive line didn’t devolve Nebraska’s ground game back to its pre-Northwestern state, which is a positive.
Yant also played respectably for his few touches, managing 24 yards on six carries. Unfortunately, he also tripped just before the goal line on a crucial fourth-and-one for the Huskers, keeping them from scoring a potential go-ahead touchdown.
Receivers: C-
Receiving play is necessarily contingent on quarterbacking play, so the receivers didn’t have a great day against the Golden Gophers.
At times, Martinez reverted to brutal simplicity: get it to the tall guy. Junior tight end Austin Allen was Martinez’s main target, going for 121 yards on five receptions and also scoring an important touchdown to keep Nebraska in the game late.
At the same time, some of the other usual producers on the offensive end did poorly. Senior wide receiver Samori Toure, one of Martinez’s favorite targets at the start of the season, only had one reception against the Golden Gophers. It went for 1 yard.
Former four-star recruit junior wide receiver Oliver Martin did not catch a pass. Junior wide receiver Omar Manning got three for 34 yards, but was otherwise quiet.
Allen’s rather tidy performance belies a poor receiving day for the Huskers.
Offensive line: B
The offensive line’s performance overall is hard to judge.
For one, the unit only gave up two sacks. While not great, one of those two sacks was the aforementioned one late in the fourth quarter where it was arguably Martinez’s fault as much as anyone’s.
Another running narrative, the line’s penalty-happy playstyle, was seen minimally as well throughout the game. There were maybe a couple lucky breaks, and a rather brutal false start in an important third down situation for the Huskers, but this false start was on sophomore guard Nouredin Nouil.
Corcoran also picked up a false start, though it came at an unimportant time.
All of this is to say that Nebraska’s offensive line did its job well enough in pass protection, limited its penalties and, as stated earlier, helped the Huskers’ run game.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, all of this combined wasn’t upstream from dynamic, effective offense. The general dysfunction of the 2021 Husker offense has been caused by its engine room, the offensive line. This doesn’t bear itself out.
Instead, it appears that Martinez squandered a competent, if unspectacular, offensive line performance. Or perhaps the reason why the offensive line did so well is predicated on Minnesota forcing Martinez to beat it through the air.
The former implicates better on Martinez and better for the offensive line, while the latter explains a lot for a team that had been anything but the virtue of discipline and effectiveness.
Defensive Line: C-
Nebraska’s defensive line was unable to contain a running unit missing its two best weapons.
Ahead of the game, the Golden Gophers were without senior running back Mo Ibrahim and sophomore running back Trey Potts, both suffering season-ending injuries. The former was announced a long time ago, the latter only on Oct. 11.
The Golden Gophers were plunged into a running back battle deep down the depth chart, eventually choosing junior running back Bryce Williams, a player who had only taken five carries all season before the game against Nebraska.
On 17 attempts, he went for 125 yards and put the nail in the coffin for Nebraska with a 56-yard rush up the middle, Minnesota’s last touchdown of the game. The play was a good example of the failings of the defensive line up until that point.
The play is a counter of sorts. The offensive line pushed far to the left and it was the running back’s job to hit the spot between the right guard and right tackle, or at the very least away from the defensive crowd forming up on the left side.
A savvy defense could blow up this play rather easily. If an effective end crashed down off the edge they could’ve got to the Williams without much problem. Unfortunately for the Huskers, freshman linebacker Nick Henrich blew his role as the edge and was left stranded off the end.
As a result, the defensive line bore the full responsibility for stopping the play. On one of the most important plays of the game, it folded like paper, completely blown off the line of scrimmage.
For a defensive line that went up against the terrifying run outfits of Michigan State and Michigan, it was a beleaguered and untested Minnesota crew which dominated it, in the end.
Linebackers: D+
Nebraska’s linebacking play is commonly one of its strongest parts on the season thus far. It was not so on Saturday.
The lone positive is that the unit managed a fair enough number of tackles. Senior linebacker JoJo Domann had eight, tied with sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson. The aforementioned Henrich also had seven, six of which were solo.
That being said, the linebacking crew did not significantly pressure the quarterback. The only sack on the night came from a horrifically executed trick play which had functionally sacked itself before junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt put it out of its mercy.
At the same time, the linebackers were incapable of mounting a good look in pass coverage, giving senior quarterback Tanner Morgan free opportunities in the short and intermediate to play with the secondary, which also failed to avail itself in glory.
Secondary: D+
Nebraska’s secondary was carved open by a rather poor quarterback in the first half Saturday.
All respect to Morgan for his performance on Saturday, but he is not the kind of quarterback to hit a 83.3% completion rate on any given afternoon. For the first half, and large swathes of the second, he hit his receivers casually, reception after reception.
By the end of the game, he went 20-of-24 overall, two of his four misses being interceptions. The interceptions were the secondary’s lone contribution during the game. Senior defensive back Deontai Williams had one rather incredible one where he injured his knee on the way down. Instead of giving into the pain, Williams made sure the ball was secured before anything else.
Unfortunately, Williams was also one of the chief offenders in the secondary. He was called on a rather clear pass interference, burnt by senior wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell several times and all around had a bad game.
Special Teams: F
Senior kicker Connor Culp reverted to his early season struggles.
Though his kicking woes appeared behind him after he put in a tidy performance against Northwestern and hit all his extra points against Michigan, things deteriorated from there.
After hitting a first quarter 50-yard field goal, Culp would go on to miss a short, but crucial, 27-yard fourth quarter attempt for the Huskers and pulled an extra point wide left.
Other than that, the special teams were competent.