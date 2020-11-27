Quarterbacks: C+
Adrian Martinez regained his starting spot and took advantage of the opportunity with arguably his best game of the year. The junior finished 18-of-20 for 174 yards through the air, adding 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground from 12 rushes.
However, there weren’t many other positives for Husker quarterbacks on Friday against the Hawkeyes. Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey also played on multiple drives, completing 3-of-5 passes for 21 yards and rushing five times for 42 yards. McCaffrey led two drives in the second quarter that ended in field goals, although one started at Iowa’s 42-yard line.
Overall, Nebraska failed to consistently move the ball down the field. The Husker quarterbacks nearly had their first game of the year without a turnover, but Martinez’s fumble to end the game on the final drive changed that.
While both quarterbacks were relatively efficient, it didn’t result in a whole lot, and certainly not enough to win the game.
Running Backs: C-
For the fifth straight game, a Nebraska quarterback led the team in rushing yards with McCaffrey’s 42-yard effort.
However, the backfield had its moments despite the absence of senior Dedrick Mills for the second consecutive week. Sophomore all-purpose back Wan’Dale Robinson had a fairly respectable 42 yards on just six carries. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson also showed real flashes for the first time this season, taking five carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Still, the running backs struggled overall. Outside of Martinez, freshman Marvin Scott III led the team in carries with seven, but had just 13 yards. Robinson, Johnson and Scott III combined for 78 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.
Wide receivers: C-
Both the running back and wide receiver grades are held up by Robinson.
He had nine receptions for 75 yards, including three of Nebraska’s four longest receptions. Robinson had gains of 28 and 22 on Nebraska’s final drive of the second quarter, and Martinez’s game-ending fumble was preceded by a heroic18-yard reception in which he somehow corralled a low Martinez pass without the ball hitting the ground. Robinson remains Nebraska’s leading receiver on the season.
Other than that, the wide receivers were quiet once again. Senior Levi Falck, freshman Zavier Betts, junior Kade Warner and junior Oliver Martin combined for five catches and 53 yards, with the longest being a touch pass to Betts that went for 15 yards.
Outside of Robinson and the play by Betts, the only other highlight from the wide receiver position came from freshman Alante Brown. On a trick play following an interception, Brown took a reverse for an 18 yard rush.
Tight ends: C+
Nebraska’s second and third best receivers on the day were tight ends. Junior Travis Vokolek had three catches for 31 yards, and junior Austin Allen, who is Nebraska’s second-leading receiver on the season, caught two passes for 28 yards.
The biggest play from the tight end spot came in the second quarter, when Allen barely got a tip-toe down on the sideline on a high pass from Martinez to convert a third-and-23. This extended a drive that ended in a touchdown and tied the game at 13 going into halftime.
These aren’t wildly impressive performances by any means, but the tight end position continues to be one of the more consistent parts of Nebraska’s offense.
Offensive line: F
Nebraska’s offensive line hurt Nebraska on multiple occasions throughout the game. Sophomore Cam Jurgens had four bad snaps to Martinez in the first half, before tightening it up a bit in the final two quarters.
On the Huskers’ first drive, a poor snap turned into a shaky touch pass to Robinson and a loss of seven. On the next play, an inaccurate snap ended Nebraska’s drive, as Martinez picked it up and was sacked for a loss of 10 yards.
On top of that, the offensive line allowed two second-half sacks and failed to provide Martinez adequate time to throw after a stronger showing in pass protection early on. Martinez also had a long run near the beginning of the fourth quarter that would’ve set Nebraska’s offense up inside the red zone, but a holding penalty on redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart negated it.
In all, the offensive line was one of the leading reasons for the Huskers defeat, hence their rating.
Defensive line: B
One week after allowing Illinois to run wild, Nebraska’s defensive line stepped up against a quality Hawkeye rushing attack.
Coming into the day, the Hawkeyes averaged 181.6 rushing yards per game on 5.0 yards per carry, good for sixth and fourth in the conference, respectively. Nebraska became the second team all year to hold the Hawkeyes to under 150 rushing yards, as Iowa ran for 129 on 2.9 yards per carry.
Hawkeye sophomore running back Tyler Goodson did have 111 rushing yards, but did so on 30 carries. Even with Iowa’s running game picking up in the second half, it averaged 3.4 yards per carry in the final two quarters. The run defense was the best it had been all year, largely in part to the defensive line.
The performance wasn’t perfect, as Nebraska didn’t create a lot of pressure and the only sack came from sophomore Casey Rogers at the end of the first half. The defensive line also had no chance of stopping senior running back Mekhi Sargent’s touchdown run, but nevertheless the unit was a bright spot for Nebraska.
Linebackers: D-
The linebackers might deserve an F here, but they barely avoid it due to their help in a solid performance helping stopping the run.
However, the linebackers consistently got burnt through the air. On Iowa’s lone passing touchdown, the Husker linebackers looked lost on the goal line, as sophomore wide receiver Tyrone Tracy was wide open across the middle.
Iowa had multiple conversions across the middle of the field, including a wide open pass on a third-and-long and a fourth-and-2 conversion that led to a touchdown.
On the opening drive of the game, sophomore Luke Reimer had a late hit out of bounds that cost Nebraska 14 yards in addition to what was already a 14-yard gain.
Nebraska’s linebackers did their job in the ground game, but made costly mistakes through the air.
Secondary: B-
Despite the linebackers’ performance, the pass defense was fairly solid as a whole due to the work of Nebraska’s secondary.
Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras did enough to win but turned in a less-than-impressive performance, completing 18-of-30 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
That interception was thrown right into the hands of senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, and it led to a Husker field goal. No Iowa receiver had over 50 yards on the day, and most of the lapses the secondary had against Illinois a week ago were gone.
On top of that, senior safety Marquel Dismuke made several big plays. Dismuke was in on a few crucial stops on the ground, finishing with seven tackles and two tackles for loss. He also was credited with a pass breakup.
This isn’t to say the secondary was faultless. On a 3rd-and-10 in Nebraska territory, Petras threw an incompletion, but senior safety Deontai Williams was called for pass interference. The drive ended with a field goal anyway, but a 50-yard attempt would have been significantly more difficult.
Special teams: F
Looking at the somewhat solid performances by the defensive line and secondary, it may seem to be a mystery as to why Iowa scored 26 points.
That, of course, falls on special teams. Iowa started just one drive inside its own 30, and two scoring drives began in Nebraska territory.
This was due to poor kicking by the Huskers. Nebraska opted for pooch kicks to Iowa’s 30 on kickoffs, and Hawkeye junior wide receiver Charlie Jones had a 31-yard punt return into the Huskers’ side of the field in the first half.
Even on Iowa’s one drive that started at the 13-yard line following a punt by Nebraska sophomore punter William Przystup, the Huskers had a special teams mishap. After forcing the Hawkeyes to punt, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt muffed it, leading to an Iowa recovery.
If there are any positives to take away, it’s that senior kicker Connor Culp nailed both of his field goal attempts and two extra points. However, the special teams unit as a whole did Nebraska no favors in the close loss.