Nebraska baseball lost to Maryland 10-7 Saturday afternoon after the Terrapins exploded for three home runs on the day.
The Huskers had a 5-1 lead erased and struggled offensively after Maryland’s pitching settled down, which allowed the Terrapins to emerge victorious in game two of the series.
Coming off of a loss yesterday, Maryland was looking for a quick start and got it off of an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Tucker Flint to go up 1-0 in the second inning. Maryland, one of the Big Ten’s top offenses in home runs and RBIs, displayed its offensive firepower with 13 hits in total.
The Huskers finally got on the board in the third inning and cashed in five runs off of Maryland sophomore pitcher Nick Dean. A single by freshman infielder Jack Steil got the rally started, and senior outfielder Joe Acker continued his fantastic weekend with an RBI double to make it 2-1.
With the next two runners reaching base, junior infielder Cam Chick snuck a two-run single through the right side extending the lead to 4-1. Head coach Will Bolt’s “gritty not pretty” motto was then on full display as Nebraska added another run on a double steal leading to an errant throw to build a 5-1 advantage.
In the fifth inning, Maryland answered with four straight singles to begin the frame followed by a three-run blast by junior infielder Ben Cowles. It marked home run number 10 on the year for Cowles and tied the game at 5.
“Too many balls were left elevated to a good hitting and we just have to find a way to make better pitches especially with the wind blowing out,” Bolt said postgame. “We just needed to find a way to keep the 5-1 lead we built and compete for all nine innings.”
Nebraska senior pitcher Chance Hroch found himself in trouble all afternoon, but was able to escape high-leverage situations early in the contest. However, the Maryland offense knocked him around for 10 hits and five runs, forcing his exit following the big inning for the Terrapins.
“I thought he made some big pitches to get off of the field early, but you have to get the ball down and any ball left up is going to be barrelled up,” Bolt said. “As a sinker ball pitcher you have to keep it low, and Maryland made us pay with every mistake we made so credit to them.”
A home run by freshman infielder Max Anderson in the sixth gave the Huskers a 6-5 lead heading into the final third of the game. Maryland responded yet again, quickly getting to sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg in the seventh frame with three runs on a pair of home runs.
The first home run was courtesy of freshman infielder Matt Shaw, evening the game at 6. That was followed by a single from junior infielder Max Costes, leading to freshman infielder Luke Shliger sending one over the wall for an 8-6 lead.
After a leadoff walk drawn by Acker, senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark laid down a bunt and ended up reaching base after beating the throw. Junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach grounded into a double play, but Acker came around to score on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 8-7.
Hallmark, a two-way player, came in and threw a scoreless eighth inning, keeping the Huskers alive as the offense came to the plate in the bottom half of the inning. However, Nebraska was blanked despite getting runners on first and second to start.
Two insurance runs came across in the ninth inning for the Terrapins as they extended their lead to 10-7 after two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. An error made by senior catcher Luke Roskam after a wild pitch scored two and took all momentum away from Nebraska.
Sophomore pitcher Sam Bello came in to earn the save for Maryland, giving them game two of the series. The loss for the Huskers marks just their second loss in the past 11 games, while shrinking Nebraska’s lead in the conference standings to half a game.
“We realize we’re not going to win every single game, and we have a lot of older guys who make it clear to our team we need to focus on series wins,” Hallmark said postgame. “Tomorrow is a new day with the sun shining and we have to take care of business for the series win.”
The Huskers will battle Maryland one more time tomorrow in the rubber match tomorrow at noon on BTN+. Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman will take the mound for Nebraska and will square off against freshman pitcher Jason Savacool.