Nebraska football, in the shadow of two hard fought games against nationally ranked opponents and a blowout win over Northwestern, has a real shot to beat Michigan on Saturday night.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team is ranked No. 9 in the country, but this hasn’t come without close calls. The Wolverines struggled to beat Rutgers and, with some qualification, it’s not unfair to say that the Huskers are the best team on Michigan’s schedule thus far.
That being said, the Wolverines are one of the Big Ten’s premier teams and have the weapons necessary to damage Nebraska on Saturday night.
Here are the players to watch for the Wolverines:
Blake Corum, RB:
Sophomore running back Blake Corum is a threat.
Against Washington, in the Wolverines’ second game, Corum ran for 171 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns, single handedly leading the Wolverines to a rather gaudy 31-10 victory.
Corum then repeated this with another three touchdowns against Northern Illinois, a game where the Marshall, Virginia native averaged 9.6 yards per carry on 13 carries.
This isn’t, of course, to say that Corum is irrepressible. Since the start of Big Ten play, the sophomore has quieted down a bit. He didn’t play very well against Rutgers, for one, only managing 3.2 yards per carry on 21 carries.
Corum’s production was also rather poor against Wisconsin, where he took a backseat to senior running back Hassan Haskins. On 15 carries, Corum could only manage 3.1 yards per attempt.
Which Corum shows up against the Huskers may very well be one of the breakpoints of the game. Nebraska’s run defense has consistently shown an ability to stop even the very best in their tracks, the key examples being against Buffalo and Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III.
Walker is a particularly instructive example. The Spartans’ running back went into the game on track for a possible Heisman campaign, but after a grueling overtime bout, ended with only 3.2 yards per carry on 19 carries.
That being said, Nebraska’s run defense is also not without blemish. Though it feels like a long time ago, Illinois senior Mike Epstein played rather well against the Huskers, and Oklahoma’s running backs were also able to exploit the Huskers’ soft zone defense during the second half, handing the Sooners the victory.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has proven himself exceptionally gifted at nullifying the sharpest edges of an opponent’s game — a rather remarkable skill which has kept Nebraska on the edge of relevancy this season.
How Chinander’s unit plans to beat Corum, or whichever running back lines up in the backfield, will be consequential in deciding the outcome of the game.
Aidan Hutchinson, DE:
At Tuesday’s media availability, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson “the best defensive player we’ve seen on tape.”
The numbers bear this out. So far this season, Hutchinson has 14 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks and 18 tackles total. The defensive end is tied for 14th in the FBS in sacks, and is tied for fourth amongst defensive ends.
Hutchinson’s fearsome 6-foot-6, 265 pound frame has been brought into full focus as the end lines up over the left tackle, a position of particular weakness for the Huskers so far this season.
Last game, Nebraska switched its tackles, with freshman Teddy Prochkaza taking the reins of the all-important role protecting junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s blindside. The gamble paid off about as well as one can hope. It unlocked the offense and kept Northwestern from consistently pressuring, or sacking, Martinez.
That being said, Northwestern is not Michigan, and the Wildcats’ edge rushers are not comparable to Hutchinson. Not only a premier passing threat, Hutchinson also serves the role of a run-stuffer, something made all the more impressive by his position as a defensive end.
One of the great triumphs of Nebraska’s offensive line switch last game was how it unlocked the running game, with freshman running backs Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant both exploding on the night.
Much of this, too, was predicated on a newfound confidence in outside run concepts, with many more plays taking place between the tackle and guard against Northwestern whereas previously the same plays would be restricted between the guard and center. Hutchinson may rupture this newfound confidence if he proves too dangerous for Prochkaza.
JJ McCarthy, QB:
Freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy is a wildcard. After all, he’s not even Michigan’s starting quarterback.
The freshman was the fifth-ranked quarterback in the nation for the 2021 recruiting class heading into the season, but has so far found himself second in the rotation behind junior quarterback Cade McNamara.
McNamara has played well this season, and will retain his spot going into Saturday barring some injury. He hasn’t thrown an interception so far this season, and boasts respectable completion percentages with his fair share of touchdowns.
However, last week, with the game late in the fourth, the former five-star recruit out of Bradenton, Florida’s famed IMG Academy showed what he could do. Senior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin peeled off his mark on a fly and McCarthy hit him well, resulting in a touchdown.
McCarthy also scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of a quarterback sneak, as well.
The freshman is known both for his spectacular, deep range passing ability and his play extension, and has been eased more and more into the rotation as the season continues for Michigan.
While he may not get a ton of snaps against the Huskers, unless in the case of injury to McNamara or some sort of crisis during the game, his spot minutes in tough situations will need to be game planned against.
Daxton Hill, DB:
Junior defensive back Daxton Hill had a great game against Wisconsin, and will look to extend that streak against Nebraska.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma native picked off Wisconsin junior quarterback Chase Wolf in the fourth quarter, with the Badgers backup quarterback throwing a pass into coverage, with Hill lurking just ahead of the receiver. Hill reached for the ball and intercepted it rather spectacularly, capping off an excellent performance.
In the game beforehand against Rutgers, Hill had broken up a pass and managed four solo tackles, with six in total.
Hill played well against the Scarlet Knights. Amongst other things, he managed two quarterback hurries, indicating an aptitude in the blitz in tandem with Hutchinson which will only complicate Nebraska’s offensive line scheming.