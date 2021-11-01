The Nebraska football team sits at 3-6 with three games remaining on the schedule, needing to win all three to clinch bowl eligibility.
The road to bowl eligibility faces perhaps its toughest test yet in No. 6 Ohio State. The Huskers have played three current AP Top-10 teams already, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Michigan State and No. 9 Michigan, losing all three by one possession.
Ohio State has tore through its conference opponents thus far, winning its conference games by an average of 24 points, and lead the conference in scoring offense, averaging 50 points per game in its conference wins.
“You could say that they’re the best in the Big Ten,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said in a Monday press conference. “We match up great, and I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the Big Ten, so that 49 points they put up on different teams shouldn’t happen.”
The defense will have its hands full with Ohio State’s wide variety of offensive weapons, including the Big Ten’s most explosive wide receiving trio.
Senior wide receiver Chris Olave leads the Big Ten with nine touchdown receptions, and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson ranks third in the conference in both touchdowns and receiving yards. Sophomore wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba is a threat as well, hauling in 35 receptions for 648 yards and three touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been exceptional at getting his receivers the ball, completing 67% of his passes for 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
The running game is also not to be overlooked, headed by freshman phenom running back TreVeyon Henderson, who ranks second in the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns.
Despite the loaded talent ahead of it, Nebraska’s players remained confident in their ability to slow down the offense.
“When you’re talking about Ohio State, they’ve probably got the best players in every position. It’s nothing new, we’ve seen some pretty good running backs this year,” sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers said in a Monday press conference. “We’ve played top-10 running backs all year long, so we’re ready for it.”
The Blackshirts do have experience against the top rushing attacks in the conference. Michigan State’s potential Heisman front-runner junior running back Kenneth Walker III was held to 3.2 yards per carry against Nebraska, the lowest of his season.
The defense has experience showing up in the big games, which has not always been the case for the offense. The offense scored just 16 points in its game against then-No. 3 Oklahoma, and has struggled to find its footing recently.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has experienced an inconsistent season, with his worst performance coming last Saturday against Purdue. Martinez threw a career-high four interceptions and finished with a season-low 13.3 quarterback rating.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Martinez is focusing on putting his last performance behind him.
“[Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario] Verduzco has the 24-hour rule and I try my best to stick to that. Where you have 24 hours to celebrate or mourn and then you flush it and move on,” Martinez said at Monday’s press conference. “That was a tough loss and a tough moment for myself, but I have another great opportunity.”
The opportunity to knock off a top-10 team after coming close multiple times this season was not lost on the Huskers. Nebraska has lost ten straight games against top-10 opponents with its last win coming against then-No. 6 Michigan State in 2015.
Half of Nebraska’s top-10 losses since have come at the hands of Ohio State. The Huskers have not knocked off the Buckeyes since Nebraska’s inaugural Big Ten season in 2011, and have only come within one score once since, with Ohio State handily winning the rest.
“They’re still going for a spot in the playoffs, so a loss could ruin that,” Rogers said. “A lot could happen if we win the game.”
An upset win could be a huge momentum boost for the struggling Huskers, a team that sits dead last in the Big Ten West division.
Nebraska’s recent slide has had many questioning the future of head coach Scott Frost. Frost has yet to have a winning season in four years coaching his alma mater, and has Nebraska trending towards one of its all-time worst finishes.
The Huskers’ current 1-5 conference record already ties the worst conference record percentage-wise in program history, and three games the Huskers are not favored to win remain on the schedule.
“I don’t pay any attention to it. It's hard to ignore talk in any situation, I owe it to the kids to give it my everything,” Frost said about the speculation at Monday’s press conference. “Everything else doesn’t matter, we can only control what we can control.”
Frost is in his fourth year of the Nebraska rebuild, and has not lived up to the expectations thus far. The year had shown potential after coming close against top opponents, but the Huskers have yet to get to the place where they can win against top teams or even against teams in their division.
Frost has stressed progress the team has made, yet wins have not followed. The team has come close many times, yet Frost is 5-18 in one-possession games in his tenure.
“We’re close, but I’m really excited about the rest of this year and next year. I hope we get it, I think we should,” Frost said. “I really thought this year it would pop, when you’re so close and you don’t get it done, trying to break that cycle just takes a few wins in a row.”
Frost later clarified that the “it” he was referring to was wins, and unrelated to his job security. Frost mentioned as well that he talked with Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Sunday following the game.
“The wins will take care of everything,” Frost said.