A seven-pitcher shutout propelled Nebraska baseball to a 4-0 win over Purdue, and a series win to open the season. On a day where the offense struggled, the Huskers blanked Purdue backed by a great day on the rubber.
Junior pitcher Jake Bunz started the game for the Huskers and impressed in his first start at the Division I level after transferring from Hutchinson Community College. In three innings, Bunz fanned five while working out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning to end his day.
”We knew Bunz was going to be a little bit limited from a pitch count standpoint, and I thought his stuff was fantastic,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “As we continue to build him up, he looks to be a guy that can give us a shot on the weekends.”
The Huskers worked their bullpen today, as seven different players took the mound. They shut out the Purdue offense, holding it to only six hits throughout the game.
Two-way players senior Jaxon Hallmark and junior Spencer Schwellenbach closed the game out on the mound, each appearing in the final two innings. Schwellenbach also got the Huskers off to a quick start on offense, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the day.
Purdue threatened in the third, sixth and seventh innings but was denied runs each time. Nebraska senior pitcher Max Schreiber got a double-play ball to end the sixth, and junior pitcher Cam Wynne continued his impressive weekend, striking out Purdue junior infielder Evan Albrecht.
After the walk-off loss on Friday night, the Nebraska pitching staff only allowed two runs over the series’ final 23 innings. After last season, where the Huskers ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in earned run average, the pitching staff seems to have made progress.
“Guys that took the ball on the mound, we’re a lot deeper on the mound and we have more options,” Bolt said. “If they continue to attack the strike zone like that we have a shot.”
The Husker offense struggled today, managing only four hits in total while striking out 16 times. However they came through to score crucial runs with runners in scoring position.
It was freshman infielder Jack Steil who carried the Nebraska offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in. After a walk by freshman infielder Max Anderson in the second inning, Steil doubled down the left field line to give the Huskers a 2-0 lead.
“Pretty awesome to see, he’s been sitting for three days this weekend waiting on his opportunity and gets a big double,” Bolt said. “When we needed it the most we got the big swing from Steil, what a swing in that spot from a freshman.”
Nebraska struggled to find any bit of offense through the next five innings as its only hit came on a Hallmark bunt single. That changed in the ninth inning, as Steil hit a no-doubt home run to the upper deck to give the Huskers some insurance.
“It was good to see a bunch of guys chip in and see the moment wasn’t too big for any freshman this weekend,” Bolt said. “It’s a lot of contributors up and down the lineup all weekend, and we tell the guys 1-38 needs to be ready to go and they were.”
Nebraska will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend where it will play its Big Ten pod games against Ohio State and Iowa at a neutral site. The Huskers play the Buckeyes on Friday at 3:00 p.m. to open up the weekend series, which can be viewed on BTN+.