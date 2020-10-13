Pinnacle Bank Arena will be hosting a watch party for Nebraska football’s season opener, a road contest at Ohio State on Oct. 24.
The event was announced Tuesday morning via Pinnacle Bank Arena’s social media accounts. The purpose of the event is “to give fans a fun and safe atmosphere” to watch the opening matchup, according to the page for the event. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has said previously that fans will not be permitted to tailgate for home games in Memorial Stadium’s parking lots.
To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, masks will be required for the duration of the event. Fans will be seated in “pods” to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arena, and the venue will be sanitized before the event. All staff will also undergo temperature checks.
It is currently unknown whether or not watch parties such as this will continue to occur in future weeks.
Admission is free, and concession stands will be open. Doors will open at 10 a.m., an hour before kickoff.