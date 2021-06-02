The field of 64 for the 2021 NCAA Tournament is set and Nebraska baseball will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Fayetteville Regional beginning this Friday.
Nebraska’s inclusion in Fayetteville came with a good deal of controversy, with analysts and fans feeling the Huskers’ impressive regular season should’ve been met with an easier draw. A group containing four conference champions makes for a difficult regional for the No. 2 seed Huskers.
Coming off of a series win against Michigan at Haymarket Park last weekend, Nebraska looks to carry its momentum down south for its 17th regional appearance. It won’t come easy, however, as the Huskers were placed in a regional with hosts Arkansas, who hold the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and boast a 46-10 record.
Under the leadership of longtime head coach Dave Van Horn, Arkansas won the SEC tournament without suffering a loss. The Razorbacks have one of the best pitching staffs in the nation, ranking 27th in the country with an ERA of 3.84.
Arkansas is anchored by its bullpen, led by senior pitcher Kevin Kopps. A semifinalist for the 2021 Golden Spikes Award, Kopps has made 28 appearances on the season and has only surrendered six earned runs over 66.1 innings as Arkansas’ closer.
Arkansas’ offense is led by a power bat in junior outfielder Christian Franklin, who is rising on many people’s MLB draft boards. Franklin has been a consistent middle-of-the-order hitter for the Razorbacks and ranks second on the team with 52 RBIs.
Arkansas uses the long ball to score runs in bunches, ranking third in college baseball with 91 home runs on the season. The Razorbacks’ ability to dominate teams on the mound and at the plate makes them the team to beat heading into the weekend extravaganza.
Standing in the way of the best team in the nation is the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), who clinched the American East Conference’s automatic bid. After the tournament was cut short due to weather, the Highlanders were declared the victors with a 2-0 record in the league’s postseason tournament.
Senior infielder Julio Marcano leads NJIT in nearly every major offensive category, hitting .333 on the season with 10 home runs. Out of the bullpen, the Highlanders have a premier arm in senior pitcher Jake Rappaport who finished with a 2.23 ERA over 25 appearances as a back-end reliever.
The Huskers’ opponent in game one, Northeastern, finalized supremacy in the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament after being crowned champions in a crazy final game. It defeated UNC-Wilmington 11-10 in extra innings to secure the league’s automatic bid for the Huskies’ ninth regional appearance.
High-powered bats spotlight the Huskies as they rank 24th in the nation in batting average with four batters hitting north of .300. Sophomore outfielder Jared Duprere sent 21 balls over the fence during the regular season, while recording 48 RBIs and a .351 batting average.
A dangerous team on the basepaths, Northeastern has stolen 115 bases, placing them third in the nation. Sophomore outfielder Ben Malgeri leads the team with 23 successful stolen bases in 28 attempts, as the Huskies frequently put pressure on the defense.
On the mound, Northeastern has a dominant ace in freshman pitcher Cam Schlittler, who won the CAA Freshman of the Year award. Schlittler holds an 8-0 record, while leading the team in innings pitched with 73.1, and boasts the lowest ERA at 1.72 on the team in only his first year. Northeastern finished the regular season 36-10 and will be a difficult opening matchup for Nebraska.
Nebraska comes into the regional fresh off a conference championship in the Big Ten under the reign of Big Ten Coach of the Year Will Bolt. A high-powered offense fuels the Huskers, as they rank near the top of the conference in batting and are led offensively by two-way junior Spencer Schwellenbach, the Big Ten Player of the Year.
The Huskers also have two dynamic freshmen in the lineup by way of freshman infielder Max Anderson and freshman infielder Brice Matthews. Both have seen significant playing time and figure to have a large impact on Nebraska’s offense come this weekend.
An Omaha native, junior pitcher Cade Povich, is in line to get the start Friday night, as he has been the opening day starter for every series this season. He has lowered his ERA to 2.82, but the Bellevue West graduate will have his hands full in the opening round containing the Huskies’ offense.
However, momentum has stuck with Nebraska throughout the regular season, with the team holding win streaks of both eight and nine games at different points. Winning 26 of its last 33 games, the Huskers now have a chance to repeat history when Bolt was a player who made it to the College World Series twice.
Ironically, the two CWS appearances for Bolt came under Van Horn who finds himself in the opposite dugout of the team he previously coached for four years. A potential clash between the two longtime friends and top seeds remains a strong possibility in the second round for Saturday, and another meeting later in the regional is certainly on the cards.
Top-seeded Arkansas (46-10) will take on NJIT (26-22) Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Nebraska (31-12) will take on Northeastern (36-10) in the nightcap on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Baum Stadium.