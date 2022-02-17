The Nebraska women's basketball team captured its biggest victory of the season on Monday, recording its second win against a top-10 opponent in a 72-55 victory over No. 5 Indiana.
The Huskers displayed a near-perfect game plan against the Hoosiers in which they won the rebounding battle, shot efficiently and played suffocating defense.
Nebraska finished the game with five double-digit scorers, shot 45.9% from the field and a sparkling 46.7% from 3-point range. The Huskers’ offense was stellar, while the defense made the margin of victory more impressionable.
Nebraska limited the Hoosiers to three double digit scorers. Indiana shot 31.9% from the field and a mundane 8.7% from 3-point range. The Hoosiers could not get much going as they only got to the free throw line 13 times and converted seven of those into points.
Indiana senior guard Grace Berger managed an impressive 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting, but she was the lone Hoosier to have a productive offensive outing. Aside from Berger, Indiana shot a combined 14-of-57 from the field. Indiana’s two other double-digit scorers, who both finished with 10 points, did so on a combined 8-of-34 shooting.
With the win over Indiana, the Huskers have proven capable of winning against the Big Ten’s best. As the team enters the final four games of the regular season, it will need to continue that momentum.
Nebraska’s first opponent of this stretch is a familiar one: Penn State, a team the Huskers beat 76-61 two weeks ago. This time, the matchup will take place in enemy territory. The Huskers still come into this Thursday matchup a sizable favorite, with an 86.9% win probability against the Nittany Lions according to herhoopstats.com.
The margin of victory from the Feb. 3 game tells a different story than what game the entailed. Early in the fourth quarter, the teams were battling in a one point game. However, Nebraska did close out the game by expanding its lead to the eventual 15 points.
The Huskers offense salvaged the day in the Feb. 3 contest, as the defense found no answer for Penn State junior guard Makenna Marisa, the team’s most dynamic player.
In the first matchup of the season with Nebraska, the McMurray, Pennsylvania native scored 27 points on 9-of-12 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Marisa also finished the night with three assists, but was limited due to being in foul trouble for the majority of the second half. She eventually fouled out of the game.
Marisa was not dangerous from outside of the arc, but the shot-creating guard was deadly from mid-range. Marisa used her jumper and an array of step-back moves to keep Penn State in the game.
The Huskers, as with the rest of the season, had yet to find themselves a primary on-ball defender. The best they had found in slowing down Marisa was freshman guard Allison Weidner, whose physicality matched what the Penn State guard was trying to do. Marisa matched up with Weidner at times in the first quarter of the Feb. 3 game, and the result was a mere five points on 2-of-6 shooting.
Penn State is not just built around Marisa, though. The Nittany Lions have two other key pieces to its offense that Nebraska will have to keep in check. Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus and sophomore forward Ali Brigham, who are second and third in scoring for the Nittany Lions, average 9.7 and 9.5 points per game, respectively.
The Nittany Lions, as a whole, play a style of basketball that the Huskers can keep up with because of the size difference between the two teams. The Nittany Lions’ highest percentage of points come from 2-point shots. Marisa, who is second on the team in 3-point percentage, has proven to be one of two Penn State players to stretch the court. Outside of Marisa and senior guard Niya Beverley, a 38.5% 3-point shooter, Penn State’s offensive production comes from mid-range and the paint.
Nebraska ranks No. 71, according to herhoopstats.com, on opposition's 2-point percentage, allowing opponents to shoot only 41.4% from inside the arc. If the Huskers maintain this stout defense, they should be able to slow down Penn State handily.
Successfully slowing down Marisa could prove beneficial for Nebraska down the stretch. In the Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska could potentially face some of the nations top scorers, so stopping the nation's No. 9 scorer in Marisa, who averages 22.4 points per game, would be a great sign for the team moving forward.
Nebraska comes into the rest of the games for the regular season with favorable odds to close out on a win streak and momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.
If Nebraska wants to cement itself as one of the Big Ten’s best teams, the Huskers first have to overcome playing in a hostile road environment and slowing down a dynamic scorer. Thursday’s game against Penn State will provide that opportunity.
Thursday's game tips off at 6:00 p.m., and the game can be watched on Big Ten Network Plus or listened to on the Huskers Radio Network.