A group of 81 parents of Nebraska football players released an open letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren Sunday afternoon, urging the conference to continue to consider a fall football season.
An open letter to @bigten Commissioner Kevin Warren on behalf of 81 Nebraska Cornhusker football families. #LetThemPlay #GBR pic.twitter.com/eAWnwsiE4r— Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 16, 2020
In the letter, the parents also requested more transparency on the reasons for the decision to postpone the season.
“We, as parents of Nebraska Cornhusker football players, are writing this letter to express our displeasure in the recent decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season,” they said in the letter. “Although we appreciate the committee’s efforts in this matter, we have questions concerning the facts and data behind this decision.”
They then said that they were confused by the decision to postpone, citing the fact that ACC Medical Advisory Team Chairman Dr. Cameron Wolfe said that football could be played safely in the fall. The parents said that they and the players “deserve to see the medical data” that led to the cancellation and shows that players will be more at-risk than they would without sports.
On Aug. 10, the day before the Big Ten made the decision to postpone, ESPN reported that the concern among Power Five conferences was fueled by a rare heart condition, myocarditis, that is possibly linked to the coronavirus.
The parents’ biggest concern is the mental and physical toll of the conference’s decision. The parents said that the decisions took an emotional toll on their sons and attempting to play a football season in both the spring and fall in 2021 would not be in “their best interest.”
“Football is a unique and violent sport,” they said. “Their bodies need time to heal and recover and we are concerned that these back to back seasons could cause more physical harm to them than COVID-19 could.”
Their final concern was that there was not enough input taken from Nebraska parents and athletes. They said that to their knowledge, they are unaware of any conversations that took place between Warren and Nebraska athletes or parents.
To close the letter, the parents said that the players are willing to assume the risk, and again requested transparency from Warren, referencing that the commissioner said six days before postponing the season that he’d be comfortable with letting his son play in the Big Ten this fall. Warren’s son, Powers, is a sophomore tight end at Mississippi State and plays in the SEC, a conference currently slated to play in the fall.
“We are simply requesting transparency in why that decision changed so quickly, what medical data was used in the decision to postpone, and for the Big Ten to put in place a formal process to get equal input from players and coaches of all schools,” they said.
This is the fourth letter from parents at a school in the conference to write a letter challenging the decision, following Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa.