Tipoff. The game begins.
At first things are slow. The Nebraska women’s basketball team and its exhibition opponent, Midland, go up-and-down the court to try to get the game’s first point. Then, sophomore guard Jaz Shelley gets the ball in her hands and sees a chance to score.
From beyond the 3-point line, she lets the ball fly. Silence resonates through Pinnacle Bank Arena as the ball soars through the air and heads towards the net.
Swish.
Nebraska’s first points of the season were met by a chorus of cheers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Although it was just an exhibition game, it couldn’t have been a better start for Shelley in her first game as a Husker after completing the NCAA transfer process in mid-April.
“It’s a blessing,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said following the Maine game. “It takes a load off Sam’s [Haiby] shoulders. The more confident players you have to handle the ball and initiate offense, the better and harder you become to guard. So I like the versatility of it.”
Shelley is coming to Nebraska with quite the resume following her first two years at Oregon. For the Ducks, Shelley put up 296 points, 45 steals and 70 total rebounds in 55 games. Shelley was also a weapon from beyond the arc, as she also had 61 3-pointers during her tenure in Eugene, Oregon.
From her very first game at Oregon, Shelley made an immediate impact. Although she only had one start her freshman year, the Moe, Australia native appeared in all 33 games for the Ducks. With an average of 6.3 points, 1.5 assists and a rebound per game, Shelley helped Oregon claim both the Pac-12 regular season and postseason championship
In only the start of her freshman year in December 2019, Shelley dropped 32 points in a win over UC Riverside while also setting the Oregon single-game record by going 10-of-14 from 3-point range. Her 10 threes also tied for second in Division I women's basketball in 2019-2020.
“Jaz is just a really smart, high IQ player,” Williams said following the Midland game. “She sees the floor and sees things open up. She really makes people around her better. To have another ballhandler who knows how to instigate an offense and can put players in good positions is amazing.”
After a stellar freshman season, Shelley continued her momentum going into her sophomore campaign. Out of the 24 total games for the Ducks, Shelley played in 22 of them with 11 starts. The two games she missed due to injury were Oregon's first two NCAA Tournament games.
Shelley did return in the Ducks’ Sweet Sixteen bout with No. 8 Louisville, but the team lost 60-42. In the loss, Shelley had only an assist and a steal in five minutes of action. For the season as a whole, Shelley averaged just 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Her modest sophomore season was a far cry from Shelly’s accolades in international play representing her native Australia. Shelley has been a part of Australia's senior National Team since 2020 and was a part of the U16, U17, U18 and U19 team as well. To top it all off, Shelley competed with Australia in the 2016, 2019 and 2021 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) tournaments.
In the 2016 run, Shelley’s U17 squad won gold, then her U19 team, which featured Nebraska sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne, got silver. In the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, Shelley helped Australia earn the bronze.
Now that Shelley has transferred to Nebraska, she will have three seasons of eligibility as a Husker. She’s also now one of three Husker women’s basketball players to represent Australia at any level, joining Bourne and freshman guard Ruby Porter.
Shelley hasn’t taken long to adjust to Nebraska in terms of both play and chemistry with her team. Williams isn’t surprised by Shelley’s adjustment. To her, it shows the basketball IQ that Shelley has for the game and the confidence she brings. Plus, to Williams, anytime the ball is in Shelley’s hands, there’s a level of comfort it delivers to the team.
“Jaz is playing with great confidence right now,” Williams said following the Prairie View A&M game. “It’s really good to see. She makes our whole team better, and when she’s on the floor she makes everyone who’s on the floor better.”
Shelly is meshing well with her teammates, evident in the team’s first exhibition game against Midland. Although she finished the game with 14 points and six assists in the win, Shelley was more focused on what her team had brought to the competition.
“It was fun,” Shelley said following the Midland game. “I love playing with this team. The sense of urgency we have and how deep we go are just all exciting things. It’s awesome to be out there.”
In terms of Shelley’s performance so far this season, one of the biggest differences between her time at Oregon and her time at Nebraska is her presence during rebounds. Through the first three regular season games, Shelley has put up 24 rebounds, averaging eight per game.
Shelley also had a career high 11 rebounds in the team’s win over Prairie View A&M, easily surpassing her previous best of four. She would then earn a new career high of 12 in the following game.
“I have a different defensive role than I had prior,” Shelley said after the Prairie View A&M game. “Normally I’m told to hang back, but now I can hang in a little bit more close to the basket.”
Although she has seen an uptick in rebounds, the rest of Shelley’s stats have so far been on par with her feats at Oregon. Through the first three games, Shelley has tallied 38 points, 14 assists, six steals and five blocks. True to form, Shelley has eight 3-pointers as well.
Coming off the team’s most recent game, an 88-33 win over Alabama A&M, Shelley knows that there is much more ahead of them. But, she also knows that based on what she’s seen so far from Nebraska, it’ll be exciting to be a part of it.
“We’re looking good,” Shelley said following the Alabama A&M game. “It’s so much fun to play with all these girls and I’m really excited for this season.”