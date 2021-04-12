A main focus of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost’s offense over the years has been speed.
That speed hasn’t always shined on the field in the past few seasons. However, at Tuesday’s press conference, several Blackshirts were impressed with how much quicker the offense has been in spring practices.
“Holy cow man they’re fast,” sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson said. “The way they move and how they play now. You can tell the massive step they took … and it’s made me better as a player. It’s made us better as a defense.”
Nelson said that one of the main reasons for the offense’s step forward is its mentality.
“It’s the camaraderie they have built on offense,” Nelson said. “What we do is play for each other and that o-line loves playing for each other, the tight ends love playing with each other … and the whole offense has taken a whole step forward in that type of thinking.”
The step forward with the offense starts with an offensive line returning four of its five starters. Sophomore left guard Ethan PIper said that the offensive line’s focus is to be the more physical team in the fourth quarter.
Piper is one of the four returning starters, and is competing for the left guard spot in spring ball after playing at right guard last season. One distinct part of Piper’s improvement is not in becoming stronger but getting the snap count down right.
“The biggest thing for me is being dialed into the snap count,” Piper said. “False start penalties are the biggest killers right now because If we don’t do that, there’s a lot of drives that we get flowing and we can score a lot more touchdowns.”
Penalties defined Nebraska’s offensive line play in the 2020 season. Another known quality of the Nebraska 2020 offense was the wide receiver corps, or rather how much it struggled in Big Ten play.
Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson transferred to Kentucky, but new transfers and a year of experience can help cushion the loss of Robinson. Frost said that the 2021 wide receiver corps had the best practice last Friday of any wide receiver group in his three years in Lincoln.
Senior transfer wide receiver Samori Toure is one of the new receivers that’s made a splash in practice. Toure transferred from Montana, where he had over 1,500 yards in his 2019 season and was an FCS All-American.
“That was one of my biggest things, I wanted to go to a spot where the quarterback spot was established,” Toure said. “As soon as spring ball started, [Adrian and I] were already on the same page and clicked.”
In practice, wide receivers coach Matt Lubick has also put Toure in the slot receiver position instead of the outside receiver.
The receiver first played in the slot for Montana. Toure said he liked playing on the inside because of the match-ups he can exploit.
Toure is not the only receiver to impress in practice. Senior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt complimented the receivers and their ability to stretch the field.
“A lot of deep shots, we’re actually running downfield and having to cover,” Taylor-Britt said. “We never had the big play shots, besides Stanley Morgan when he was here had a couple of plays, but it makes them respect you more instead of … automatically knowing you’re running.”
Taylor-Britt and the secondary were a strength of the 2020 team, as opposed to the receiving unit. Still, the speed of the receivers in practice was something Taylor-Britt respected.
The cornerback then listed out senior Omar Manning along with freshmen Alante Brown and Zavier Betts as wide receivers that have impressed him with their speed. The other struggling skill position, running back, has had its fair share of battles.
“Reps are valuable … running backs is one of the spots where we’re looking for the guy to step up and take control of it,” Frost said. “Some guys have been out so that’s given other guys an opportunity to do well. I was really impressed with Gabe Ervin in the scrimmage and Jaquez Yant has done some good things.
Running backs like USC sophomore transfer running back Markese Stepp have dealt with injuries throughout spring ball. No matter who the starter is, the Nebraska offense wants to be identified as a run-first offense.
That starts up front with the offensive line, and combined with what Huskers defenders have seen, a faster offense makes running the ball much easier.
“I absolutely love being the concept of a downhill running team,” Piper said. “If you’re a downhill running team, your offensive line is kicking the defense’s butt.”