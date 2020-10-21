Nebraska football will battle No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday at 11 a.m. to begin the much-anticipated 2020 season.
The Buckeyes completed last season 13-1, falling to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Last season, Ohio State won its third consecutive Big Ten Championship beating Wisconsin 34-21.
Due to the quality that Buckeye head coach Ryan Day’s team possesses, we’re going to go over five different Ohio State players who could potentially wreak havoc against the Huskers on Saturday.
Justin Fields, QB
After transferring from Georgia, junior quarterback Justin Fields had 3,273 passing yards on 354 attempts, 484 rushing yards on 137 attempts and became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season.
The dual-threat quarterback was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and is a surefire candidate for the award in 2020.
Fields, who had a 67.2% completion rate in 2019, is able to read coverage and release quick and accurate balls under pressure. Outside the pocket, he is able to use his feet to burn defenses. Nebraska’s defense, which struggled at pressuring the quarterback last season, was torched by Fields to the tune of 212 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 48-7 romp over the Huskers last September.
Nebraska’s defense will need to set the edge to give themselves a better chance at stopping Fields from earning extra yards with his legs.
Chris Olave, WR
Last season, junior wide receiver Chris Olave had 49 receptions on a team-high 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Olave uses his speed and agility to create separation and is dangerous on the edge due to his body control and ability to keep his feet in bounds.
The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Olave was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, an award given to the nation’s top wide receiver. He is the most experienced receiver returning to Ohio State’s offense, and the Buckeyes will be relying on him to be a leader in the wide receiver room on and off the field.
Master Teague III, RB
Sophomore running back Master Teague III will be competing for the starting running back position after the departure of J.K. Dobbins, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Teague III has big shoes to fill, as Dobbins had over 2,000 rushing yards last season and earned First Team All-Big Ten in 2019.
As a freshman, Teague rushed for789 yards on 137 attempts. The former 4-star prospect will be competing against Oklahoma graduate transfer Trey Sermon who had 2,076 career rushing yards.
The Buckeyes were the No. 1 rushing offense in the Big Ten and No. 5 nationally last season. Teague’s ability to find a hole and capitalize with his speed will keep Nebraska’s defensive line on their toes.
Shaun Wade, CB
On the defensive side of the ball, junior cornerback Shaun Wade chose to return to the Buckeyes instead of opting out to focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. He notched 25 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and eight pass breakups in the 2019 season.
Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette, Ohio State’s highest performing cornerbacks from last year, left for the NFL, so it’s up to Wade to manage the Buckeye secondary.
Of the Ohio State’s top 12 total tacklers in 2019, five are returning, including Wade who is number 11. After a strong sophomore season, the former 5-star recruit is expected to be a playmaker in 2020.
Zach Harrison, DE
Sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison will no longer be living in the shadow of Chase Young, a Heisman finalist and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ohio State’s defense will need to adjust after losing Young, who had 16 ½ sacks for 117 yards, six force fumbles and 46 total tackles in 2019.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Harrison had 24 total tackles and 3 ½ sacks in his freshman year and started in the College Football Playoff against Clemson. The former 5-star recruit had the second most sacks and tackles of Ohio State’s defensive ends last season, with Young leading the charge.
Lining up opposite Harrison and a skilled Ohio State defensive line, Nebraska’s offensive line will be paramount to assuring any form of Nebraska success against the Buckeyes on the offensive end.