Nebraska softball’s offense could not be stopped on Friday in a doubleheader against Wichita State and South Dakota State. The Huskers earned dominating run-rule wins in both games.
In the first game of the day, the Huskers faced off against the Wichita State Shockers. Three Nebraska home runs lead to a dominant 12-4 victory.
“Our offense has been doing a lot of good things this year,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle and the win for Nebraska. She pitched six innings, allowing four runs on six hits.
The Huskers’ first scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the first. They loaded the bases with two outs. However, sophomore utility Kaylin Kinney grounded out, stranding all three runners.
The Shockers scored first in the top of the second inning. With two outs, freshman third baseman Krystin Nelson hit a single into left field. Freshman catcher Lainee Brown followed with a double to left-center. Nelson scored, giving Wichita State a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska responded with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the second. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews gave the Huskers a 3-1 lead with one swing of the bat. With two runners on base, she hit a three-run home run over the scoreboard in left field.
“I’m seeing the ball well right now, it’s putting a lot of confidence in me,” Andrews said postgame. “I’m just comfortable in the box.”
Later in the inning, Kinney got another chance with the bases loaded. This time she capitalized on the opportunity, hitting a grand slam over the right-field fence. This marked the fourth Nebraska grand slam of the year as the Huskers extended their lead to 7-1.
Kinney’s offensive performance wasn’t done, though. In the bottom of the fourth inning, she hit yet another home run. A two-run blast marked Kinney’s second multi-homerun game of her career. She finished the game with an impressive six RBIs.
Wichita State managed runs in the third and fifth innings, but could not match Nebraska’s offensive firepower. After the fifth inning, the Huskers held a controlling 9-4 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, sophomore utility Caitlynn Neal ended the game. With the bases loaded, Neal hit a two-RBI single into center. An error by the centerfielder allowed a third run to score. This extended the Husker lead to 12-4, giving Nebraska the win due to the run rule.
The second game of the evening featured a matchup between Nebraska and South Dakota State. Despite a slow start, Nebraska won in dominant fashion 9-0.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start in the circle and the win for the Huskers. Ferrell pitched six innings and allowed zero runs. She finished with an impressive nine strikeouts in her fifth victory of the season.
It was a defensive battle early. Each team combined for just one hit through the first three innings.
Then, the Husker bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning. For the third time this season, Nebraska hit back-to-back home runs.
The first came from senior second baseman Cam Ybarra. She hit a leadoff home run deep into right field, giving Nebraska a 1-0 lead.
“The team was struggling offensively, even I was struggling my first at-bat,” Ybarra said postgame. “It was nice to get them up and going again. To get the energy going and the confidence going”
Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray followed with a home run of her own. Gray hit a drive over the left-field fence, extending the lead to 2-0.
The scoring continued in the bottom of the fifth. Nebraska earned five hits and four runs in the inning.
Andrews hit her second home run of the day in the bottom of the fifth inning. She hammered yet another ball over the scoreboard for her 10th home run of the year. The solo shot extended the Nebraska lead to 3-0.
“[Andrews] has found her motor,” Revelle said. “Still being a fierce competitor but finding that sweet spot of not going over the top.”
Ybarra followed with a triple into right-center and Gray drove her home with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Kinney hit a two-RBI double, her eighth RBI of the day. This gave the Huskers a 6-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Andrews hit yet another home run. This time, it was essentially a walk-off blast that extended the Nebraska lead to 9-0. The two-run shot ended the game due to the run rule.
“It’s been a long day,” Andrews said. “Being the one to send people home is exciting.”
Nebraska’s victory over South Dakota State finalized an incredible day from the team. The top of Nebraska’s batting order was unstoppable. Andrews, Ybarra, Gray and junior infielder Mya Felder combined for 14 hits and nine RBIs on the day. Nebraska had seven home runs between the two games.
“It’s a really good confidence booster to come out and beat these teams,” Ybarra said.
Nebraska softball will play South Dakota State again on Saturday, March 5. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.