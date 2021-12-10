It’s hard to put a number on rock bottom.
It could be a margin of defeat or maybe an individual moment. Nebraska men’s basketball’s 102-67 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night is about as close to rock bottom, surely, as a team can get.
The despair was painted all over the faces of Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior forward Derrick Walker following the game. In their voices was a crushing pain accompanied by a sense of shock at a loss of that magnitude.
“This one hurts a lot,” Walker said postgame. “You know, just knowing we didn’t play Nebraska basketball.”
When a team hits rock bottom, there’s only one thing to do: climb out. But for Nebraska, the task at hand is not just to climb, but to overcome the biggest nonconference test of the year.
The mountain was already high, but it grew even taller throughout the course of the week.
Hoiberg confirmed on Thursday that there was a viral infection ravaging the team. The effects date back to before the Michigan game. According to Hoiberg, multiple players were unable to practice prior to the Michigan game including freshman guard Bryce McGowens.
Hoiberg isn’t making excuses for his team’s performance, which he described as “awful” and “terrible.” He took responsibility, but he couldn’t deny the virus’s impact.
“It was stone faced in the huddles,” Hoiberg said at Thursday’s media availability. “There just wasn’t that pop or energy or urgency that I thought we had grown from early on in the season.”
Hoiberg also provided an update on freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who sustained an injury during Tuesday night’s game and did not return. Hoiberg said that Breidenbach will not travel with the team to Atlanta this weekend and will likely be out for “a while.”
“The guy who I thought really battled through everything on both ends of the floor [Tuesday] was Wilhelm,” Hoiberg said. “Wilhelm was that guy so we’re gonna miss that energy.”
For Nebraska, the challenges just keep coming.
Three of the next five games for Nebraska are against AP Top 25 opponents. Two of those three are Big Ten foes. The one that remains is Nebraska’s next challenge, No. 18 Auburn.
The Tigers are 7-1 with impressive wins over Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse. The only loss on the year was a thrilling double-overtime contest with the then-No. 22 UConn Huskies. That 115-109 loss in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament is already an early game of the year candidate.
Auburn is one of the most efficient teams in the country according to kenpom.com. The Tigers currently rank No. 19 in offensive efficiency and No. 23 in defensive efficiency. Auburn also takes care of the basketball. The Tigers are just three spots ahead of Nebraska at No. 17 in turnover rate. The pressure is very similar to what the Huskers faced against North Carolina State.
“I think they’ve got a little more length across the board in their guards,” Hoiberg said. “They’re all strong, stocky.”
Leading the way for Auburn is one of the top freshmen in the country in forward Jabari Smith. Smith is eighth among his class in points per game with 16.9 and 14th in rebounds per game averaging 7.1.
“He’s been unbelievable lately,” Hoiberg said. “It’s hard, you know, we’ve had a switching one through four defense, can’t do that with him or he’ll punish you on the block.”
Following a serious early-season scare from the University of Southern Florida in which the Tigers scraped by with a 58-52 victory, it seems Auburn has found its footing.
In its last three games, Auburn has won by at least 17 points. In that stretch, the Tigers did not allow more than 68 points and did not score less than 85 points. That’s bad news for a Nebraska team that just allowed 102 points on Tuesday.
“They shoot it as well as any team that we’ll play,” Hoiberg said. “They shoot it from deep, and they shoot it from anywhere, and they shoot a lot of them.”
Throughout this season, Nebraska has made more than 30% of its 3-pointers in just three games. In three games, that percentage has hovered between 25% and 20%. For three games out of 10 this season the Huskers have shot less than 20% from long range.
“Take some of the shots we did against Michigan on Saturday, it's going to be worse,” Hoiberg said. “This team capitalizes. They’re unbelievably long. They’ll run as much as any team we’ll play all year.”
In fact, the only time this season where Nebraska made double-digit 3-pointers was in the 77-69 loss to Creighton where they made 10.
It bears repeating. The Huskers rank No. 350 in 3-point percentage according to kenpom.com. There are 358 teams in Division I basketball.
Hoiberg said on Tuesday that he would “consider everything” in getting the offense rolling again. Unfortunately, due to the team-wide infection, there wasn’t an opportunity to install much of it.
“I was going to and then we couldn’t put a team on the floor today,” Hoiberg said.
There won’t be a chance to put anything new in on a short one-day prep before Saturday either. According to Hoiberg, if anything changes, it will come during the week of practice the team has following Saturday’s game due to finals.
In many ways, this next game has a Titanic feel to it.
Nebraska needs to, at bare minimum, compete on Saturday morning. Back-to-back blowout losses would be devastating for a team with such high expectations entering the season.
Despite everything that has been thrown the way of the Huskers and Hoiberg as of late, he remains optimistic. The way that his team has fought this year still gives Hoiberg confidence.
“This group, they have fought with the exception of the one game and it was awful. It was a terrible game,” Hoiberg said. “But, as Ted Lasso said, we gotta be goldfish. 10 second memory — get it past you and move on.”
There is a lot on the line Saturday. It’s safe to say that a demoralizing loss at this juncture could send the team spiraling. If the Huskers win, they will have taken a major first step on the mountainous climb from rock bottom.