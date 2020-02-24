The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team took first place at the Big Five meet in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday with a team score of 196.75. The Huskers faced a number of Big Ten foes as Illinois finished second with a 196.55 and Ohio State placed third with a 196.475. Iowa and Rutgers rounded out the leaderboard with team scores of 195.725 and 193.625, respectively.
After opening with a bye in the first rotation, the Huskers spent their first rotation of competition on the floor exercise, where senior Sierra Hassel claimed a share of the event title with a 9.9. Sophomores Abby Johnston and Adnerys De Jesus each posted a 9.85, a career high for Johnston, while junior Makayla Curtis followed with a score of 9.8.
NU moved to vault for the third rotation, where senior Taylor Houchin took home the event title with a score of 9.95. De Jesus followed with a 9.9, while Curtis recorded a 9.825. Additionally, freshman Kylie Piringer scored a 9.775 and junior Megan Verceles Carr posted a 9.75.
In the fourth rotation, the Huskers matched a season-high with a team score of 49.25 on the uneven bars. Four of five NU gymnasts scored a 9.8 or better, led by Houchin and freshman Clara Colombo, who each scored a 9.875. De Jesus followed with a 9.85, while Verceles Carr and freshman Kathryn Thaler both posted a 9.825.
NU closed the meet on the balance beam, where Houchin and Hassel both recorded scores of 9.875. Curtis scored a 9.825, De Jesus posted a 9.775 and Verceles Carr and sophomore Kynsee Roby each recorded a 9.75 to round out Nebraska’s efforts.
In addition to her vault title, Houchin won the all-around with a score of 39.45.
The Huskers are off next week before returning to action on Saturday, March 7 against Missouri. The meet begins at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.