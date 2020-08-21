The Nebraska athletic department is beginning to feel the impact of no fall sports.
NU athletic director Bill Moos announced on Friday afternoon that 51 employees in his department of 330 will be furloughed for four months, while the rest of his staff will see a 10% salary reduction, according to a release on Friday afternoon.
This is largely a cost saving measure. The loss of Nebraska football in the fall will cause an estimated $80-$120 million hit to the university's athletic budget, Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said in a press conference.
“The postponement of the fall sports season, and specifically the football season, has put us in the position of making some very difficult decisions that impact every member of our staff,” Moos said in the release. “These are outstanding staff members and great people, and that is what makes this a particularly tough day.”
According to the release, the Nebraska Athletic Department will save approximately $3 million. This is the second major cost saving change the university has made as a result of COVID-19. In June the athletic department laid off 17 full-time employees and called for a 10% reduction of the overall budget.
Earlier today, the University of Iowa announced it was discontinuing four sports at the end of the 2020-21 academic year: men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis. Nebraska has yet to cut any sports programs, but an estimated revenue loss of over $100 million may mean more changes to the athletic budget are on the way.